Pro D2 – Beziers takes Biarritz and temporarily leads the rankings

This Friday evening, as part of Day 24 of the French Pro D2 Championship, ASBH won 35-31 against Olympique Biarritz. After a stunning first period (28-21 with 7 tries!), the second half was less lively and BO, two minutes from the end, hit the nail on the head in a defensive bonus.

Severely battered during his last outing in Dex before the break (57-20), Beziers had to redeem himself to start the final block of the regular stage on the right foot. It’s done. Facing the Olympic Biarritz, Pierre Kellet’s men won 35-31. Thanks to this victory, and currently awaiting the result of the match between Vannes and Colomiers, ASBH is temporarily at the top of the rankings. BO, for his part, brings back a defensive bonus from his trip to Hérault. He is now thirteen.

At the Raoul Barrière Stadium, both teams put in a lively first period, where no less than seven tries were scored, and during which the two teams went head-to-head.

It was Bayreuth who scored the first opposition goal. It started with a fine interval catch from Billy Searle in the Béziers camp and the English opener, after surprising the local defence, fed an inside ball to Pierre Pegues, who finished the job (0-7 , 6th over).

Bitterois had chances to get back on the scoresheet, but they came up against a well-organised Basque defense for the first time before Simon Ogre made an error to save a dangerous carry ball. Mr Buriot then issued a yellow card against the former Montauban player, with a penalty try (7-7, 15th).

At the out, the visitors regained the advantage on the scoreboard, when Baptiste Fariscott recovered a foot play to follow from Gervais Cordin (7-14, 16th), but on the following action, Gabin Lorre, moved by Rafael Costa Storti, got his team back. Up to par (14-14, 19th).

In this pleasant start to the match, Samuel Marks allowed ASBH to take advantage of the score by trying to score in the axis of a maul (21-14, 27th), as a forward for the first time in the match. Three minutes later, his opposite number, Pierre Pegues, supported Dave O’Callaghan with a stunning run to equalize (21-21, 31st).

Finally, just before the break, Marks scored a double following great action, where the number nine first served Costa Storti with Chistera, before his partners brought the ball alive, until the former Portuguese international (28-) finished. 21, 40th).

Three tries for Marks, still decisive

The second half was less lively. However, it was Bayerotts who carried the game, as they dominated the opposition camp well and looked a little better in victory (a penalty in the scrum, two hits won). Logically, they clawed their way back to four points thanks to a penalty scored by Billy Searle (28-24, 49th).

In the last half hour, ASBH’s contact was a bit rubbish (some throws not straight), but the locals defended well and thanks again to Marks, who quickly converted a penalty from the scrum to offer himself a hat-trick ( 35-24, 61st). Biarritz had a chance to get back into the game, but two throws from Souri (64th, 69th) were blocked by Hans N’Kinsey.

However at the age of fourteen, following a yellow card addressed to Vincent Martin (74th, anti-play), the Basque club threw their last strength into the battle, and two minutes from the end, Dave O’Callaghan scored a defensive goal, under the post. Bonus Test (35-31, 78th), thus allowing his team not to return empty-handed from Herault.