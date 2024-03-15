6 Nations -20 years – Blues notes against England: Marco Gazzotti in delicacy, Posolo Tuilagi floats despite everything…

In the second period the Blues were dealt with by a more powerful English team. Marco Gazzotti was in particular trouble while Posolo Tuilagi did his best to show his strength.

15. Mathis Ferte: 6.5/10

Brevist is a fairly simple rocket. Wise in the first minute, He came out of his box to score the first French try (13th).. A marker, he converted to a passer during the third French achievement, when signing his best friend (27th) Carbonneau. Certainly under the slightly higher ball that he had to negotiate, Ferté is a sure bet in the France U20 XV. Like his friends in the back line, the French backs had almost no ball to cheer themselves for in the final forty minutes. loss.

14. Theo Atsogbe: 6/10

The French winger had a poor start to the match. In the 2nd minute, he did not control a ball that turned into an offer for his opposite number, who himself scored the first try of the game. On the ensuing kick-off, Attisogbe was penalized on the ground when he only tackled a receiver. After these two follies, Paloi spoke to the powder, and not just a little. An opportunist, he was at the root of Ferte’s try after recovering a ball lost by the Englishmen. And then in the 27th minute, he mystified the opposing winger with an extraordinary big pull a few centimeters from the touchline. At the end of this action, Carbonneau went on to flatten a third French attempt. He also hit an important ball in the middle of the first act (22nd). Physically weakened at the end of the match, as he was suffering from cramps, Atisogbe did not appear in the second half of the match. We will place our trash under tall balloons.

13. Leon Derrickare: 4.5/10

Clermontois was wise in Hameau. Full of desire for first action, it was he who put his hands out to send Ferte to the test and revive the French (13th). Unfortunately, we haven’t seen much of him since then. An Englishman was penalized for a tackle without the ball in the 36th minute, never able to shine with the ball in hand. Transferred ten minutes before the final whistle, Derrycare’s evening was complicated.

12. Calvin Gorgues: 5/10

The Toulouse native celebrated his first career appearance with the Blues. Little at first glance, he was first up with a school-contact pass on the left wing for Carboneau. He then made another French attempt. Starting like a horn, he mobilized the English defense to complete a strong moment for his team. In the second half, the center never hesitated to resume and his will to play proved futile. His pairing with Derricare lacked automaticity, which was detrimental against a mediocre but clinical England side.

11. Maxence Bisotto: 3.5/10

Although not expected in the starting fifteen, the Brive player replaced Nathan Boulanger (hamstring injury) at short notice on the Blues’ left wing. And not everything went as planned in the first half. A quarter of the way into the game, his poor reception under an English kick gave XV de la Rose a big chance. And then, in 33, he destroyed a formidable French invasion. Greedy, he tried to score his try… but forgot four to one. Corezion had to have his ears pulled during the break. Lacking ammunition afterwards, Biasotto was never able to make up for his big mistake, which he regretted in the end as it might have killed opposition hopes.

10. Hugo Reis: 6.5/10

Perfect against the poles (5 out of 5), Rochelle once again showed Hameu that his kicking game is a gift from nature. Left foot or right foot, nothing scares him. It was he who started the magnificent third French try with a perfect foot pass to Atisogbe. In the 49th minute, he made a strong effort to catch an onrushing English full-back, but unfortunately missed his tackle after a seventy-metre run. In the 62nd minute he took a risk that was not worth it. Penalized on the ground, the English then took the opportunity to go into touch and recover the penalty try. In the 78th minute, the opener had a knock-on attack.

9. Leo Carbonneau: 5/10

The France captain always knows how to be where he is needed when he is needed. As in the last World Cup, the Koreans were at the conclusion of an extraordinary action, starting with their 22 meters by Trikola. A good facilitator, he was however intercepted in the 49th minute by the opposition backs, who ran 80 meters to the promised land. Like the Blueettes, Carbonneau faded as the game progressed.

Trailing 21-5, the Blueettes eventually lost to England after a dominant second period by the young British (45-31). England crown France third in Under-20 tournament.https://t.co/nG9TgtN96F — RugbyRama (@RugBiRamaFR) March 15, 2024

8. Marco Gazzotti: 3.5/10

The Blues’ vice-captain got off to a poor start, conceding two penalties in less than six minutes. One of the Blueettes’ usual launching pads showed a lot of desire in defense but didn’t have enough good balls to shine in attack. In the second half, Marco Gazzotti was a bit sharper in attack and authored a great breakthrough before crossing for England’s fourth try. But the best player of the last World Cup was inaccurate, like four minutes of his last forward time.

7. Joe Querrey Carraba: 3.5/10

Toulonnais hit the gas with a beautiful thirty-metre run from his very first ball. With two missed tackles in the first act, Joe Querre could have improved the Caraba defense but his good placement in the attacking stages could have been more rewarded.

6. Mathis Castro-Ferreira: 4/10

The Toulouse player made a good start to the match from scratch in the fifth minute when the Englishman was pounding the French twenty-two metres. The Blues flanker showed himself to be overactive in the running game even though English was penalized at the end of the first period. Early in the second period, Mathis Castro-Ferreira scored a fourth French try seconds after an English return.

5. Posolo Tuilagi: 7/10

The Perpignan giant was poison in the first English lineup, especially with a stolen ball in one of the first opposition moles. Like the “big guys”, the posolo tuilagi were used as wall-piercers and as a loophole to pass a step towards its three-quarters. His powerful charges made it difficult for the English defense to open up wide spaces, as did Calvin Gorgues’ effort. His ill-adjusted pass after contact with Mathis Castro-Ferreira could have sent the Toulouse player off for a test after half an hour of play. In the second period, Tuilagi was less impressive, as were all his teammates, and both looked less offensively. And defensively.

4. Hugo Descube: 5/10

Stade Toulouse’s second row were wise in the running game, where it must be said that his Catalan colleague excelled, but Hugo Descube was decisive before the break. When England forced the Blues to fall two lengths behind, the French No. 4 climbed inside the English maul and managed to steal the leather off the British arm to send the game thirty players to the locker room. Penalized early in the second act, Descube was still dominant in defense.

3. Zachary Afney: 4/10

Despite a good first-half performance, including a big tackle to his credit, the Bordeaux right-hander suffered in close scrums. Penalized twice before the break, Zachary Affen instead dominated the English left flank. In the running game, the Bordeaux player stood out with a hard strike early in the second period. Afane reappeared on the pitch after Clermontois’ yellow card, replaced by Thomas Duchene in the 59th minute and showed tremendous activity.

2. Barnabe Massa: 5/10

The Grenoble hooker struggled to stay in touch early in the match with one false first throw and another not straight. But what activity in the ongoing game! The future player of Clermont notably stopped the second English attempt, when the score of the French was only 7-5, falling under his opponent in a quarter of the game. Barnaby Massa offered to go to the edge of the rucks several times and one of his percussions could have sent him on the trail just before the half-hour mark. In the 58th minute, Massa nevertheless missed a crucial tackle as seconds later, England were back at 31–31. Replaced by Robin Cowley in the 69th minute.

1. Lino Julian: 4.5/10

Offensively, little was visible in the first act, but a solid side, the Racing 92 pillar, started its second period with a bang. After a good charge down the middle of the field, Lino Julian then stepped forward with ball in hand before sending a decisive pass after Mathis approached Castro-Ferreira, then raced in for a try. Zinedine Houad replaced in the 51st minute.