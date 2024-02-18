Video: Her Parents Abandoned Her To Pursue The “American Dream” And She Pays Them Back

Through a video published on the social network TikTok, a young Ecuadorian woman told her story and revealed that her parents left her in the United States to find the “American Dream” when she was a child and never returned to find her. Therefore, he had to take steps to “know them”.

As the social network hosts stories of improvement, such as the case of a family business making more than US$2,000 a day from garbage collection in Texas, stories that resonate with users also appear on Tik Tok.

Born in Ecuador nearly 20 years ago, the protagonist of this story was abandoned by her parents when she was a child with the promise that they would return when they settled in the United States with a better economic endowment. However, having settled in the North American country, the parents never returned to find him.

In this scenario, the girl grew up being raised by her grandparents while waiting to meet her parents at some point. As the years passed, the young woman’s enthusiasm waned, and after reaching the age of majority, she waited another year before making a hard decision.

Decision of a girl abandoned by her parents from the United States

At the age of 19, Karen, the protagonist of the story, buys a ticket to the United States to meet her parents, but they get an unexpected surprise.

Almost two decades after leaving Ecuador, the girl’s parents had recently conceived another child, so Karen, in addition to meeting her parents, found a younger brother she didn’t know existed. Already in the United States, the girl has decided to stay with her family, and the video published on TikTok has gathered more than 5,000,000 views, as well as thousands of comments from users who were affected by the story.

