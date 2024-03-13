Uncertainty grows in Haiti after the announcement of Prime Minister Ariel Henry’s resignation

Police try to disperse protesters in Port-au-Prince, Haiti (Photo by Richard Pierin/AFP)

Uncertainty was seen on Tuesday over the political future of Haiti what after His prime minister said he would resignA decision welcomed by some disappointed Haitians Month of gang violenceBut no clear path to stability has yet been established.

First Minister Ariel Henrywho is in Puerto Rico, released a recorded video late Monday in which he promised to resign as soon as he was elected as the transitional council and interim leader.

But it was unclear when this might happen. The security situation in the capital, Port-au-Prince, remains critical Armed men who control airports and key infrastructureWhile doubts persist over the timing of plans to deploy an international mission to strengthen local police and restore order.

Earlier on Tuesday, several helicopters landed at the Caribe Hotel, which is used by international visitors including the UN and from where a source told the agency. Reuters K The population was being evacuated. The identities of the evacuees could not be immediately determined.

Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry (AP Photo/Andrew Kasuku)

Henry who led the Caribbean country Assassination of President Jovenel Moise in 2021went to Kenya in late February to secure its support for a long-delayed United Nations-backed security mission.

Although Kenyan leaders have recently said their police officers will soon deploy to Haiti, worsening violence and uncertainty over the mission’s funding have cast doubt on their prospects.

Henry, 74, who was appointed prime minister by Moise before his death but did not win the election. Elections were repeatedly postponed. Arguing that security needed to be restored first.

Haitians have protested his continued hold on power, and Washington has called on Henry to speed up the transition to a structure that paves the way for free and fair elections.

“The government I lead will resign immediately after the establishment of the (transitional) council,” Henry said in a late-night video. “I ask all Haitians to remain calm and do everything possible so that peace and stability return as soon as possible.”

A gang member kicks a tire as he walks with others, after Jimmy “Barbecue” Charizier, a former police officer and leader of an alliance of armed groups, addresses the media in Port-au-Prince (REUTERS/Ralph Tedy Erol).

After his announcement, some Haitians celebrated in the streets of the capital, with people dancing to music and setting off fireworks in a festive atmosphere, according to videos shared on social media.

The planned presidential transition conference, announced Monday after high-level meetings of Caribbean leaders in Jamaica, aims to represent different sectors of Haitian society.

He will be responsible for appointing an interim Prime Minister and setting up an Interim Electoral Council to facilitate elections, Which will be the first in Haiti since 2016.

The schedule for the formation of the Council and subsequent elections is also dependent on the restoration of security in the country.

Kenya’s mission in Haiti remains unclear as urgency mounts.

(With information from Reuters)