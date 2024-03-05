Elections in the United States: Why “Super Tuesday” is the key day to determine who will compete for the country’s presidency

image source, Getty Images caption, The Republican Party will hold 16 primaries this coming Tuesday, March 5.

2 hours

This Tuesday, March 5, could define the race for the Republican Party’s presidential nomination.

Former President Donald Trump so far has an advantage over former ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley.

And Trump All five states and one territory have been devastated Where his party has held primaries: Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, South Carolina, Michigan, and the Virgin Islands.

But “Super Tuesday,” as the day is known, could be the final confirmation that the businessman will face Joe Biden again next November 2024.

What is special about Super Tuesday? Why is it called that way? We inform you in this note.

image source, Getty Images caption, Donald Trump is on track to become the Republican presidential nominee again.

A “Super Choice”

During Super Tuesday, A large group of states or territories organize competitions simultaneously Electoral elections that help define the presidential candidates of both the Democratic and Republican parties.

With Biden having practically no competition on the Democratic side, the Republican primaries are what will get everyone’s attention this year.

The number of states participating in Super Tuesday is not always the same. This year, primaries will be held in 15 states and one territory: Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia and American Samoa.

The election date varies each election cycle, but usually falls between February and March.

with 874 out of a total of 2,429 delegates At stake in a day, it is usually the moment in which the favorite emerges to win the presidential nomination.

image source, Getty Images caption, Super Tuesday is Nikki Haley’s last chance to stay in the race against Donald Trump.

Conventional way

However, Trump already has a significant lead of 122 delegates compared to Haley’s 24 delegates.

The so-called “representatives” are mostly activists or leaders of a communityparty affiliation, who come to vote in the National Convention -The culmination of the primary process- for a party’s candidate for president.

Typically, these delegates vote based on primary results: that is, if a candidate wins two delegates in a state, those two people should theoretically vote for that candidate at the convention.

However, there is little room for flexibility and since politics is so fluid, there may be situations in which those delegates are won by a candidate who dropped out of the race and did not come to the convention.

But the truth is that Haley It is only a theoretical possibility To prevent the former President from getting the nomination.

However, voting will continue until June 2024 if she decides to stay in the race.

This year, the Republican National Convention will be held in Milwaukee from July 15 to 18, while the Democratic one will be held in Chicago from August 19 to 22.

image source, Getty Images caption, The Republican nominee will be chosen at the party’s national convention in July.

Donald Trump’s advantage

Having won the six primaries held so far, Trump remains the candidate with the best chance of winning the nomination.

That doesn’t match the 20-point lead projected by polls in New Hampshire.

But each win brings the United States one step closer to a rematch between the former president and Biden.

However, these months They will be very busy For Trump. It’s not just for the White House, either Many legal processes have to be faced In court, including criminal charges for attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

He denies any wrongdoing and says the allegations are political.

Even if he is convicted or jailed, he could remain in the race for the White House.

Former diplomat Haley is Trump’s only remaining opponent.

Other presidential candidates, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, as well as Indian-American businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, dropped out of the race and endorsed the former president.