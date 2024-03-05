USA

Elections in the United States: Why “Super Tuesday” is the key day to determine who will compete for the country’s presidency

image source, Getty Images

caption,

The Republican Party will hold 16 primaries this coming Tuesday, March 5.

  • author, Drafting
  • role, BBC News

This Tuesday, March 5, could define the race for the Republican Party’s presidential nomination.

Former President Donald Trump so far has an advantage over former ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley.

And Trump All five states and one territory have been devastated Where his party has held primaries: Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, South Carolina, Michigan, and the Virgin Islands.

But “Super Tuesday,” as the day is known, could be the final confirmation that the businessman will face Joe Biden again next November 2024.

