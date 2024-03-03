USA
North Carolina suspected of killing Honduran man
Elder Nahun Banegas Mencia (18) has been charged by police in Raleigh, North Carolina with the murder of Honduran Jose Ignacio Marquez Diaz.
2024/03/0312:51H. / Luis Fernando Licona
