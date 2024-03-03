USA

North Carolina suspected of killing Honduran man

Elder Nahun Banegas Mencia (18) has been charged by police in Raleigh, North Carolina with the murder of Honduran Jose Ignacio Marquez Diaz.

At left, elder Nahun Banegas Mencia, who was apprehended by Raleigh police. He is accused of killing Jose Ignacio Marquez Diaz (right).

On Saturday, February 24, 2024, at approximately 4:53 a.m., the Raleigh Police Department reported a shooting in the 3300 block of Quail Hollow Drive.

Officers responding to the call found Honduran Jose Ignacio Marquez Diaz, 23, with multiple gunshot wounds.

The Honduran man was taken to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries. The incident is now being investigated as a homicide.

The Raleigh Police Department arrested 18-year-old Nahun Banegas Mencia. “He has been arrested and charged with murder,” authorities reported.

The young Honduran’s crime was recorded by a security camera. “He was right in front of where he lived,” a close relative told Diario La Prensa.

Jose Ignacio Marquez Diaz was originally from Ciguatepec. He had no children and ten siblings.

“Eight years ago he came because he was so strong,” said a relative.

Now the Honduran’s family wants to repatriate his body to give him a Christian burial. Accounts 21601-0654266 in Banco de Occident in the name of Maria Angela Diaz and account 001-301-201-98382 in Banco Atlantida in the name of Maria Angela Diaz have also been activated.

They have also asked for help on Gofundme. “Hello, my name is Freddie, I am hereby trying to support with your family’s authorization to raise funds for my friend Jose Marquez, (Nachito as many of us knew him), to repatriate his body so that he can be a A dignified farewell close to his family in the country of Honduras, as many of us know funeral and repatriation costs are very expensive, he tragically lost his life early Saturday morning, he lived in Raleigh, North Carolina. , who can. Contribute to this cause with a grain of sand… we will be very grateful,” the letter explained.

2024/03/0312:51H. / Luis Fernando Licona

