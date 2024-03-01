USA

Venezuelan reveals he doesn’t pay rent and gets a million just to live in the United States

The United States is one of the countries that thousands of people choose to start a new life and improve its quality, that’s why they decide to migrate there to take up a new challenge. Some enter the North American country legally, while others do so through so-called routes, exposing their lives with the aim of finding a better future.

Due to the crisis that is being experienced in Venezuela, due to the government of President Nicolás Maduro, citizens have for many years decided to migrate to other countries, in order to get out of the difficult moment that their nation is going through. Colombia and the United States are the two most preferred countries by Venezuelan migrants, so hundreds of stories are known every day, many of them of reform.

Thousands of Venezuelans have immigrated to the United States.

Thousands of Venezuelans have immigrated to the United States.

The story of Venezuela

One year free living in New York City, one year free living in the United States. We are very happy and pleased with all the support you have given us as Venezuelans, we are very grateful.” He began to say.

The subject then stated that he does not have to pay the rent, so this is not a concern or responsibility that he has to assume. Similarly, he explained that the Joe Biden’s government gave him a red card in which he has 1,000 dollars per month, a benefit that, according to him, belongs to all Venezuelan migrants. who are refugees.

Venezuelan migrants have gone viral on social networks.

Venezuelan migrants have gone viral on social networks.

“We are happy and satisfied because once again they are giving us the support we need. It’s not my fault, it’s not our fault that you feel like coming to this country and starting once again with your obligations to pay the rent, To work and try to earn a lot of money,” he said.

“Your problems, the routine life of misery and stress that you have come to live in the United States, are not our fault. You live it, we never lived it. finish

It was severely criticized

This man has been criticized a lot.

This man has been criticized a lot.

Likewise, they launched harsh remarks against President Joe Biden’s administration for the benefits it gave to immigrants.

“All of us who live in this country and contribute to its economy, these people don’t know what shame is, we have to stop this,” One user pointed out.

