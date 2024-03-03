Video: The song “always makes immigrants cry” in the US and many agreed

Banda MS’s song “La Casita” has become an anthem for immigrants in the United States, who constantly use it on social networks to express moments of nostalgia and longing for their friends, family, and romantic partners.

for time

Social networks are a great tool to bring together, virtually, millions of people who change their lives to pursue the American dream with their loved ones. However, although they are very helpful, there are moments in which nostalgia surrounds them, because it is known that starting a new life abroad is not easy.

@un_immortalsolitario Emotion conquers them, they have a little heart too #foryou #americandream #dreamymetas #un_immortalsolitario #lacasita #mood ? Original sound – 1 immortalsolitario

This fact has inspired many artists to compose songs that reflect the reality of immigrants in the United States, one of them, which has become a hymn of nostalgia for home and native land, a song that has taken over social networks in sensitive moments.

A song about immigrants in the United States

This single “La Casita” by Banda MS is from the album “El Trabajo es la Lute” and was released in 2020. Among her phrases you can hear: “How I see the rain, that baking of my old lady, I feel like coming back but it’s not time yet”, which in various TikTok videos makes people cry who undoubtedly miss their home. is

Read more in El Tiempo