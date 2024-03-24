Trump vows, if he returns to the White House, he will be very tough on oppressors in Cuba (VIDEO)

Former US President Donald Trump noted that the leadership in Cuba could be “changed” if he is re-elected in November.

via cubenet

“I want to express my admiration and support for all the brave people of Cuba who have stood up against the vile communist regime,” Trump said in a video released this Friday on his Truth Social social network. “It’s not easy and we appreciate that and that will change.”

“Under Cuba’s brutal and corrupt dictators, the Cuban people endure dire food shortages, power outages, poverty, political repression and religious persecution,” he added.

Amid an economic crisis that has forced the government to request help from the World Food Program (WFP), the former president acknowledged that the country is short of food, fuel and medicine.

The Republican Party’s presumptive presidential nominee also contrasted President Biden, saying the current president has been “weak” on the matter.

“I want the Cuban people to know that we are watching very closely what is happening in Santiago every minute of every day,” Trump said. “We stand with you. Under my administration, we will once again stand strong against the tyrants.”

“Unlike corrupt Joe Biden, who has been very weak with the Communists, I’m with the Cuban people. “He’s not with them,” he continued. “He doesn’t care about them. They couldn’t care less. “I support the political prisoners in Cuba. Echoing your call to release.”

The former president called on Cuba to hold “free and fair” elections, but argued that the United States also has some problems on that front, pointing to his earlier baseless claims that the 2020 US elections were rigged.

Read more at Cubenet