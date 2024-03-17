Former President of the United States and future Republican candidate Donald Trump warned this Saturday There will be a “blood bath”. In his country if he loses next November’s election to incumbent President, Democrat Joe Biden.

“If I’m not elected, there will be bloodshed,” Trump said during a meeting in Ohio, his first since Tuesday. Achieved the required numbers to become a candidate Republicans for the White House.

The New York tycoon did not clarify what he meant by the words he uttered After promises of safeguards for the automotive industry Given the alleged Chinese plans to manufacture the vehicles in their country, Mexico, and sell them to the Americans.

“They won’t be able to sell those cars if I’m elected,” he warned. And he added: “It will be a bloodbath for the country. That would be the least. Also They are not going to sell that car.“

Donald Trump held a rally in Ohio. AP Photo/Jeff Dean

The current US President’s campaign, Joe Bidenresponded in a statement in which Called Trump a “loser.” and accused of wanting to repeat the attack on the Capitol.

“The American people They are going to lose in the second election This November as he continues to deny his extremism, his desire for violence and his thirst for revenge,” the Democrats’ message says.

Last Tuesday, Trump managed to win enough delegates in the primaries to mathematically secure his presidential nomination at the Republican Party’s convention next July.

Joe Biden’s team responded to Trump and called him a “loser.” He also accused him of wanting to repeat the attack on the Capitol REUTERS/Kevin Lamarck/File Photo

Among other controversial statements, The Republicans have promised to be “dictators”. on his first day in office and suggested that he would encourage Russia to attack NATO countries that do not meet defense spending quotas.

Trump, who has never conceded defeat to Biden in the 2020 presidential election, is accused of trying to overturn the election results of four years ago and attacked the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

During his speech in Republican Ohio He called those arrested for attacking the Congress “hostages”. and promised that he would pardon them if he returned to the White House.

He also repeated his derogatory rhetoric towards immigrants, calling them “criminals” and even questioning whether they are “people”.

“I don’t know if you can call them people. I think in some cases they’re not people, but I can’t say that,” he said.

For decades, Ohio was considered a key state before the election and has been more solidly Republican since Trump’s 2016 White House victory.

The rally comes a day after Mike Pence, Trump’s former vice president, said he would not endorse his former boss for a second term in the White House.