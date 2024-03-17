How to avoid delays in applying for humanitarian parole?

There are a few things to consider that can cause future delays in the application process and subsequent approval of humanitarian parole to the United States (USA), know them so you can avoid them.

In principle, it must be remembered that the “Temporary Stay Permit” process, better known as ‘Humanitarian Parole’ allows temporary and legal entry into the US from abroad.

However, you are prohibited from receiving any benefits, including: work permit, household assistance, food, among others.

For this reason, having a family member or acquaintance who is available to support them is an extremely important factor.

Additionally, once the humanitarian purpose is fulfilled, the person is expected to leave the United States

As with any procedure, it requires people to comply with a series of requirements, such as:

Have a sponsor that has been reviewed by the USCIS department.

Fill out Form I-134A.

Carry a current passport valid for international travel.

You can buy your own travel tickets.

Pass a series of checks for the national and public security of the United States.

Of course, “temporary permanency” granted with parole is justified beyond showing that.

This is assessed on the basis of substantial public benefit or urgent humanitarian reasons, and which is otherwise subject to a favorable exercise of discretion.

How to avoid potential delays in payroll?

If you think you’ve got everything and decide to make a request, we’ll tell you what you should do to avoid delays.

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has indicated that they are receiving an extremely high number of applications starting in the fall of 2021.ç “Although we strive to process all requests for temporary stay permits quickly and efficiently, applicants should expect processing delays,” they note on their website.

Therefore, it will take time for them to return to normal processing times.

It is for this reason that you should avoid making certain mistakes that can further delay your process. “If you do not present the required evidence when submitting your temporary stay permit application or if we need to ask you for additional information, it will take us longer to process your case,” they warned.

Therefore, in principle you should ensure that you have included all the necessary information and evidence required by the process.

And, if you want to prevent delays due to a request for “additional information,” USCIS notes that an applicant may voluntarily provide additional information for their case.

To do this, you should visit their Guide to Evidence for Specific Types of Humanitarian or Significant Public Benefit Permit Applications.

You can submit this information by selecting “Unsolicited Evidence” from your USCIS online account.

If you do not wish to provide additional evidence in your USCIS online account, you may also submit evidence by mail or email.

However, the recommendation is to provide proof through your online account.

Evidence sent by post or email will take longer to process.

