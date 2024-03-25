US Immigration Authorities Release Cuban Activist Dysniurka Salcedo and Her Family

United States immigration authorities released activist Dysniurka Salcedo and her family on Monday after she, her husband and two children surrendered at the southern border early last week.

The news was confirmed by Diasniurca Salcedo herself and was celebrated by friends of the activist who expressed their feelings on Facebook.

“I am in the land of freedom with my two children and husband, detained for a week, but God is great,” said the activist and immediately the reactions started pouring in.

“It’s impossible to say a word,” said Cuban Isis Rowe, who shared photos of Dysniurka in the United States.

Not long after, activist Lara Crofts joined the voices celebrating Disney’s arrival in the United States.

“Let’s share the joy. They have just confirmed to me that Dysniurca Salcedo Verdecia is now a free woman with her two children and husband,” she said.

While Cuban philologist and activist Camila Rodríguez described the news as “one of the greatest joys of these difficult days” and asked that “now a new life begins for you and your family, and may this life be one of happiness.”

After several months of harassment by state security Dysniurka left Cuba on January 13under threat of imprisonment.

“I had to leave Cuba, I had to leave most of my children behind, only two options for me: leave Cuba, my homeland, my land, which I love and for which I have been fighting for more than 14 years. ; or go to jail to serve an unjust sentence of 8 years,” he said in an emotional post on Facebook.

Although the Cuban woman bought a plane ticket, she could not travel with her son Alain, as state security prohibited it.

Similarly, she had to say goodbye to some of the children in her care – orphans, children of prisoners or abusive parents – whom she had adopted more than four years ago, and whose custody she had threatened to take away from her.