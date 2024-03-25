EPPD releases video of agent shooting and killing suspect

Step.- The El Paso Police Department has released body camera footage of an officer-involved shooting at a car wash in the city’s Upper Valley earlier this month that left one dead. A suspect.

The video was posted on YouTube on Saturday night, March 23.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. on March 5 in the 5800 block of Doniphan. Initially, police said an officer was restraining the subject and during the encounter, police said the officer discharged his weapon and the subject died at the scene.

The Las Cruces family identified the slain man as Michael Estrada. Police had not previously identified the man.

Police warn that the video may contain inappropriate content for all audiences. Viewer discretion is advised.

In the video, the officer repeatedly tells the man in his car to get out and rest. The officer asks the man several times what was in his hand and then asks him to look at his hand several times. At one point, the man, who identified himself as Michael Estrada, said he had a gun.

The man asked the officer several times, “Do you want to go home tonight?”

The officer is then shown firing his gun several times.

Here’s what the police department had to say about why they’re releasing body camera footage and audio of the incident.

“In our commitment to transparency and community engagement, the El Paso Police Department is releasing this critical incident community report regarding an officer-involved shooting that occurred on March 5, 2024. This video is intended to provide context and introductory information to our community. Information about the events of that day. Please note that the material presented is preliminary and not indicative of final findings regarding the incident. The El Paso Police Department is dedicated to a thorough investigation process. A conclusion on the incident will be drawn only after completion of all investigative efforts, including analysis by independent agencies.”

The incident remains under investigation by the El Paso Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons Unit and the Texas Rangers, according to the police department. The El Paso Police Department’s Shooting Review Team, part of the Internal Affairs Division, is conducting the administrative review.