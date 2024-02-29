‘I ruined my job’: US woman was in a meeting with her boss and got a bold question (VIDEO)

A woman said she “ruined” her job at the company by asking a question during a work party. A story spread by a video caught the attention of thousands of people.

The author of this joke is a citizen of the United States and is known on social media as @drunkmakeuptips. Years ago, according to her story, she experienced an anxiety attack when she was a “junior” employee of a company.

One night around that time, she attended a festive gathering organized for the workers. “We went for a drink. I was a newbie, I joined only a month ago,” she clarified.

In the evening the lady was with her colleagues. In turn, the president of the company was the CEO (Executive Director) and CFO (Financial Director).

“I love active, interesting conversations. When things get ‘stuck’, I get to ask questions to keep people talking,” explained @drunkmakeuptips.

What did the woman ask?

One of the many questions the woman asked at meetings was, in her words, “What was the worst thing you ever did in your life?”

“People usually don’t answer this question with the truth, they’re not honest. It makes them laugh, it makes them uncomfortable. “This question wants to know how much they are willing to reveal about themselves,” she said in this regard.

Once at a work party, while sharing a talk with her boss, the woman got the idea to ask the question in question: “What’s the worst thing you’ve ever done in your life?”

“Everyone fell silent. Soon, the CFO turned to me and replied, ‘I wasn’t there when my mom died.’ Then she cried. Then, the others started consoling her and looked at me disapprovingly,” he recalled.

From that night on, the woman started having a “bad time” at her job. “I ruined my job with that one question. “I suffered through hell during the three years I was with the company,” he said.

After that experience, she never asked the same question again in meetings. “I was so young and naive,” she reflected.

The woman’s video generated interest of more than 80 thousand users. One young woman wrote, “It’s never a good idea to ask a personal question in a work environment. “Your question was a little odd, but I don’t think it was your fault that the CFO reacted that way,” said another.

