The US will establish a temporary port off the coast of Gaza to guarantee the delivery of humanitarian aid

The initiative will not include the deployment of US troops on the ground.

The US military is planning to build a port in Gaza so that humanitarian aid can reach the territory by sea, senior US officials announced this Thursday.

The temporary port will increase the amount of humanitarian aid to Palestinians by “hundreds of additional loads” per day.

The initiative does not include the ground deployment of US troops to Gaza.

The UN warns that a quarter of the population is on the brink of famine.

