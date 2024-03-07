News

Ursula von der Leyen was officially invested by the European People’s Party for a new mandate as head of the European Commission.

The current president of the European Commission received broad support from members present on Thursday, with 400 votes in favor and 89 against.

Ursula von der Leyen, March 7, 2024 in Bucharest (Romania). (Daniel Mihalescu/AFP)

He may run for a second term as president of the European Commission. Ursula von der Leyen was officially inaugurated on Thursday 7 March by the European People’s Party (EPP), her conservative political family, which met at a congress in Bucharest. It received broad support from members present (400 votes for, 89 against), the EPP representative announced from the podium after the vote.

To be re-elected as head of the commission, the 65-year-old German will have to convince most of the continent’s leaders this summer and secure a favorable vote from MEPs, which will be renewed at the end of European elections. To be held in June. The vote will lead to the renewal of heads of key EU institutions, including the Commission, reflecting the political balance resulting from the ballot boxes.

