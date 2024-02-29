Donald Trump doesn’t have the cash to pay a $455 million fine, according to his lawyers

The former president of the United States asked to pay only $100 million in bail instead of the full amount of his fine, in which he was found guilty of financial fraud.

Donald Trump does not have the ability to pay the full $454.2 million fine for which he was sentenced in mid-February by the New York State Supreme Court for financial fraud, his lawyers announced Wednesday, February 28. Reuters news agency and The Guardian . A former president of the United States, a candidate for a new order, actually asked to pay only $100 million in bail, when he appealed the legal decision.

In a 92-page court document released on February 16, New York State Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engron disbarred him from operating. “Any business or legal entity in New York for a period of three years” and ordered him to pay a $355 million fine. To which daily interest is added which started to accrue in 2019. Donald Trump is also banned from taking loans from New York state banks for three years.

The state’s attorney general, Letitia James, filed a complaint against Donald Trump in October 2022, forcing him, his two adult sons Donald Jr. and Eric, and his family group, the Trump Organization, to face a civil trial for fraud.

“Totally Bogus”

Trump father and son appeared several times during the lengthy civil trial amid a tense political climate. He was accused of drastically inflating the value of the Trump Organization’s assets, including its skyscrapers, luxury hotels and golf courses around the world, during the 2010s in exchange for more favorable loans from banks and better insurance conditions. Former White House tenant (2017-2021) lashes out after verdict announcement “Absolutely bogus”.

Donald Trump’s lawyers have in fact called for a temporary stay of the ruling, while waiting for the case to go to appeal, claiming that he would be harmed. “Irreparable Damage” By paying the full fine. They also claimed that “The excessive and punitive amount of the judgment, coupled with the illegal and unconstitutional restriction on loan transactions, will make full penalty (payment) impossible.” They assured that there is a 100 million dollar bond involved “huge” Trump’s real estate would be more than enough to secure the rest of the payment.

Prosecutor Letitia James, for her part, opposed the suspension of judgment, calling it “particularly inappropriate” Given that the respondents “Almost accept” That Trump does not have enough liquid assets to pay the fine. James also stated that there was a “substantial risk” Trump will not pay or move his money out of the United States if he loses his appeal. Trump has estimated his net worth in the billions of dollars, but most of that wealth is in real estate, not cold hard cash.

During the trial, in the courtroom, in the corridors of the Manhattan courthouse and on the platform of campaign rallies, Donald Trump continued to rail against the justice in hand, in his opinion, condemning the Democrats of President Biden. “A Worthy Trial for a Banana Republic”. Unlike his criminal trial scheduled for this year — which was set for Thursday, March 25, for payments intended to silence a pornographic film star — Donald Trump and his sons did not risk jail time in the civil case.