Humanitarian Aid Delivery – More than 100 Palestinians were killed during the Liberation

This Thursday, February 29, IDF soldiers fired live ammunition at Palestinians who were running towards a humanitarian aid truck in Gaza. Israeli sources, who confirmed the shots, indicated that the soldiers felt “threatened”. Washington demanded “answers” from Israel.

The distribution of humanitarian aid to Gazan refugees has turned into chaos. This Thursday, February 29, Israeli army fire killed at least 110 Palestinians rushing toward humanitarian aid trucks in Gaza, Hamas announced and condemned earlier. “Genocide”. Israeli sources confirmed the live rounds during the day, which the soldiers made clear “threat”. While denying the army’s responsibility for the heaviness of the toll, Tsahl also mentions “Dozens dead and injured as they were run over or run over by trucks”.

The United States demanded in the evening that Israel bring “Answers” After more than 110 people died, according to Hamas, during an aid delivery in Gaza that turned into chaos, Washington raised the situation. “frustrating”. “We are urgently seeking more information about exactly what happened.”State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told the press, who expressed his condolences to those killed. “We have been in contact with the Israeli government since early this morning and understand that an investigation is underway. We will be closely monitoring this investigation and pressing for answers.”he added.

A spokesman for the United Nations Secretary-General, Stephane Dujarric, “slander” events “We don’t know exactly what happened. But whether these people were killed by Israeli fire, whether they were trampled by mobs, or run over by trucks, these are acts of violence, precisely, linked to this conflict” , He declared that the UN was not present during this aid distribution.

After nearly five months of war between Israel and the Islamist movement, the UN estimates that 2.2 million people, the majority of the population, are at risk of famine in the Israeli-occupied Gaza Strip. This dramatic situation is particularly concentrated in the north where destruction, fighting and looting make the delivery of humanitarian aid almost impossible. Hamas’ health ministry announced 104 dead and 760 additional wounded this Thursday.

Witnesses told AFP of scenes during which thousands of people rushed towards aid trucks at a roundabout in western Gaza. Mediator countries have said they hope for a ceasefire before the start of Ramadan, which begins on the evening of March 10 or 11, but have reported no concrete progress. “This horrific violence and suffering must end. truce,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization, wrote on X.

“There was a drought”

Across the Gaza Strip, civilians are caught up in daily fighting and bombardment, which has left no area spared, devastated entire neighborhoods and forced thousands of families to flee. “We have not eaten bread for two months. Our children are dying of hunger. Muhammad Yasin, a 35-year-old man living in Zetoun in the north, told AFP that he had gone out to buy flour early in the morning and found “Thousands of people who were waiting for long hours to get one or two kilos of flour”. According to the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA), there are humanitarian needs “unlimited”. “Famine is coming. Hospitals have turned into battlegrounds. A million children face trauma every day. Unrwa supported.

According to the Israeli military, fighting continues in Zetoun, a district of Gaza City in the north, as well as in the Palestinian enclave of Khan Younes in the center of the territory and south of Gaza. Pushed further south as the fighting spread, thousands of displaced people reached Rafah, a city pressed against the Egyptian border.

About a million and a half Palestinians, according to the UN, are now massed, with no escape, in this daily bombarded city, where Israel’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has vowed to launch an offensive to defeat Hamas. “The Last Bastion”. Despite multiple international warnings, Benjamin Netanyahu assured that there would only be a ceasefire “delay” Such aggressive.

Qatar, the United States and Egypt, according to a Hamas source, are trying to reach an agreement regarding a six-week ceasefire, during which women, minors and the elderly will be exchanged for ten per day. Palestine detained by Israel. American President Joe Biden spoke about this on Monday “An agreement by the Israelis that they will not engage in operations during Ramadan,” According to “Bring out all the hostages”. But Hamas is specifically demanding a specific cease-fire before any agreement on the release of hostages, as well as an Israeli blockade imposed on Gaza since 2007 and an increase in access and humanitarian aid.

Update: With a reaction from the UN Secretary General’s spokesperson at 7:10 p.m.

Update: At 8:42 p.m. with the reaction of the United States.