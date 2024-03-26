Bridge collapses in Baltimore, 20 people in water

The Francis Scott Key Bridge in the US city of Baltimore in the US state of Maryland collapsed on Tuesday, March 26, 2024 after colliding with a large ship, US media reported, video of the incident supporting.

Due to this, the lane is closed in both directions “event” The Maryland Transportation Authority said on social network X that traffic on and off the bridge was redirected.

“Workers may be in the water”

According to a statement from Baltimore Police to the station, people may have fallen into the river NBC.

Rescue workers gather on the banks of the Patapsco River after a cargo ship hit the Francis Scott Key Bridge, March 26, 2024, in Baltimore, United States. | Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA/MaxPPP View full screen

“I can confirm that at 1:35 a.m. Baltimore City Police were notified of a partial collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, and that workers may be in the water.”Police spokesperson, Nicky Fennoy, revealed.

According to Kevin Cartwright of the Baltimore Fire Department on television, firefighters, for their part, cited the presence of twenty people in the water and several vehicles. CNN.

State of emergency declared

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. both said relief efforts were underway. “Pray for those affected”Baltimore County Chief Johnny Olszewski Jr. announced on Social Network X.

The Francis Scott Key Bridge partially collapsed after hitting a cargo ship in Baltimore, United States on March 26, 2024. Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA/MaxPPP View full screen

The state’s governor, Wes Moore, declared a state of emergency after the collapse and said ” to work Biden Administration with Multi-Agency Team to Quickly Deploy Federal Resources ».