Cancer-stricken Kate Middleton: “Where it went wrong…”, shaken Stephen Byrne sets things straight

Ever since King Charles III’s cancer was announced last January, all eyes have been on Kate Middleton, whose silence has fueled wild speculation. Gala. The princess finally broke her silence, revealing in a poignant video released on March 22 His battle against cancer. But if Kate Middleton chose not to speak for several weeks, it is partly due to rumors circulating on social networks.

asked about Europe 1Stephen Byrne said he was saddened by the situation and criticized what he believed to be.A dictatorship of transparency“The one who currently rules.”We’ve always asked for more transparency, and well, here we are” he declared emphatically The Princess of Wales had to pay to quell the rumours.

“Where Did It Go Wrong”

on the microphoneEurope 1, the monarchy expert specifically returned to the rumors related to Kate Middleton that continue to circulate on social networks. “Things went wrong when she published a photo for Mother’s Day which is believed to be retouched.” he explained, referring to the scandal surrounding photos of the Princess of Wales with her children.

Facing the situation, Kate Middleton also had to apologize. “She was forced to post a video to say exactly what she had“, Stefan Bern declared, thus emphasizing the character of both Such public speaking is unprecedented and challenging.

Stefan Bern was touched by Kate Middleton’s message

Thanks to her openness and her very human approach, however, Kate Middleton’s message touched Stefan Berne deeply. “One in two Britons deal with an illness today, namely cancer, and I think it’s also helpful for the royal family to make things more familiar to the public.“, he assured.

If Kate Middleton’s message has shocked some with its transparency, the fact is that it isA particularly daring gesture. Through her speech, the Princess of Wales makes it possible Break the taboo that still surrounds cancer, but also to provide support to all those fighting the disease.

“We must keep a part of the secret”

The release of Kate Middleton’s video did not fail to provoke a reaction. While some appreciated his openness and courage, others did not Criticized the use of social media For such personal disclosure. Stefan Bern, for his part, wanted to defend the princess. “She was forced to do it“, he said. “She was harassed by paparazzi, tabloids, social networks. She had no choice.“

Also an expert on the British monarchy Warned of the dangers of a “dictatorship of transparency”.. “We can’t show everything, we can tell everything“, did he declare.”You have to keep a part of the secret, the secret garden.“