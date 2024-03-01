Two new LEGO modes join Battle Royale

LEGO has been around for a few months and Fortnite Create excitement in the battle royale. Epic Games’ game features LEGO-style modes where players come together to build bases and defeat enemies made of bricks. The brand is today announcing the addition of two new gaming experiences. Titles LEGO Raft Survival And LEGO Obby FunThese new modes allow fans of all ages to immerse themselves in a universe inspired by LEGO developers’ childhood memories.

in LEGO Raft Survival, Players embark on an adventure where they face environmental obstacles in multiplayer while LEGO Pirates. Facing the terrifying Blackbeard, players and their friends must fight to stay afloat on the raft. To survive, you must avoid the cannonballs fired from the barracuda ship and search for essential resources such as treasure and wood to build new rafts.

Another mode LEGO Obby Fun A completely different experience. It offers players the first LEGO themed obstacle course in the LEGO universe. Fortnite. Participants will tackle climbing and problem-solving challenges in a world filled with bricks, hot dogs, pizza, unicorns and more. Environments will be inspired by previous LEGO franchises such as LEGO Friends, LEGO City, LEGO NINJAGO and LEGO DREAMZzz. This mod can recall the title Fall GuysAlso owned by Epic Games, except it’s based more on a dynamic obstacle course rather than a battle royale.

These two new experiences are part of a partnership between LEGO and Epic Games and enrich this universe, which is slated to launch in late 2023. Regular updates are planned throughout 2024. LEGO Fortnite Will continue to evolve with new world-building, new gameplay features and an ever-expanding array of outfits LEGO Available.

All new content is available for free, just like the rest of the game. Only skins and accessories can be purchased through microtransactions. At the moment, we don’t know what’s on Epic Games’ roadmap. Other modes may be added in the coming months, as some may be replaced.