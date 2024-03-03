Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2: Release Date and Season 1 Ending

What’s new in Fortnite? (Image credit: Epic Games) Fortnite Most Wanted NPCs have recently undergone changes, which means they may not be where you last met them. Overall, Epic Games seems to be gearing up for the new season, with cracks starting to appear on the map, hinting at some sort of update.

Season 1 of Chapter 5 of Fortnite Now available. Her name is Fortnite Underground and adds a secret underground base, a moving train, and a bunch of new weapons and items.

The new season of Fortnite Since it was released recently, we will have to wait a bit before knowing more about the upcoming season. Fortunately, the Battle Royale game always shows the end date of the current season, so we know when to expect a new season.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Season 1 finale of Chapter 5 Fortnite, the start of Chapter 5 Season 2 and what you can expect. As the start of the new season approaches, we will update this page with exact dates. For now, here’s what Epic said about the upcoming season Fortnite.

When will the current Fortnite season end?

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 Final Date and Time is March 8, 2024 at 6 AM in FranceE. It is currently featured on the game’s Online Battle Pass page.

It is worth noting that last season’s schedule was moved a few days before the arrival of the new season, meaning that the schedule is subject to change. The best place to follow specific updates as the start of the new season approaches Fortnite status twitter account. We will make sure to keep this page updated.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Season 2 of Chapter 5 of Fortnite Will launch around March 8, 2024. What to remember about the new season and chapters Fortnite, is that there is always a period of inactivity after the end of the season. This downtime makes it a little difficult to predict the exact start of the next season, as it can vary from a few hours – as happened last season – to several days, which has already happened between chapters.

From Season 2 of Chapter 5 of Fortnite There’s a simple seasonal update, things should play out pretty predictably. No word yet on how long this new season will last, nor what to expect in terms of downtime. What we do know is that on March 8, 2024, the servers of Fortnite will be disabled.

What can we expect from the next season of Fortnite?

Epic has yet to reveal anything about Chapter 5 Season 2 FortniteBut this is expected to change about a week before March 8, 2024.

Either way, expect Chapter 5 Season 2 to go into the map Fortnite Updated with a new loot pool as well as a brand new Battle Pass. For what we are planning, the new chapter seems to take inspiration from ancient Greece. The long-rumored first-person mode is expected at some point, and hopefully it will finally debut next season.

Here's everything you need to know about this season of Fortnite and the launch of the next season.