Pajama competes atop the LPL Spring Split 2024 standings with Invictus Gaming, Bilibili Gaming and Ninjas. During the Chinese New Year break, the club adjusted its squad, announcing the return of Leyan as its starting jungler. The Chinese contender marked his return with a 2-0 win against Bilibili Gaming, where he was named MVP twice.

Layan returns to Invictus Gaming

Invictus Gaming’s last transfer window went off without much fuss, focusing mainly on renewing the contracts of its players and its coaching staff, thus retaining almost its entire 2023 squad for the new competitive season. Currently, Invictus Gaming is enjoying a positive streak of four league wins, positioning itself in tight competition with Bilibili Gaming and Ninja in Pajamas for the top spots in the LPL Spring Split 2024 standings.

After the Chinese New Year break, teams returned to competition, accelerating the race for a spot in the Spring Split playoffs. Invictus Gaming took this break to make adjustments to their lineup to optimize their performance for the rest of the season. The organization announced the return of Lu “Leyan” Ju as the team’s starting jungler. Before returning to Invictus Gaming, Layan played for several teams, including Vic Gaming (now known as Rare Atom). He is admired for his skill and his influence on the progress of the match through his tactical choices and his dynamic playing style. After leaving Rare Atom last August without joining other teams, Layan returned to IG as a free agent.

This is not Leyan’s first experience with Invictus Gaming. He started and developed at iG Young before being promoted to the main team in August 2019 and then moving to VC Gaming. On the morning of Tuesday, February 20, Leanne played her first match against Bilibili Gaming, where Invictus Gaming won by a score of 2–0. Layna shined by winning two MVP titles, making her return to IG and competing scenes in spectacular fashion.