Amazing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 8K, excellent

Five years after its release, the PC version of Red Dead Redemption 2 continues to delight our retinas thanks to mods. This video from Digital Dreams is a perfect example.

The Wild West of Red Dead Redemption 2, one of Rockstar’s greatest works, is a constant invitation to travel. Already great thanks to the proprietary RAGE engine, thanks to the mods and very muscular PC configuration. Evidence in the video.

Red Dead Redemption 2 continues to amaze us

Besides solid gameplay, some games just blow us away because of their atmosphere and art direction. In this category, few titles come close to Red Dead Redemption 2. Even five years after its introduction, we still enjoy traveling through these wild lands on our trusty steed. Mod support has made the experience more enjoyable over time.

Digital Dreams, a YouTube channel specializing in this field, demonstrates this again with a video that is a feast for the eyes. Rockstar’s masterclass is displayed here in all its glory in 8K at 60 fps. Visual Slap is reinforced by mods intended to push graphic cursors to their extremes. The party is finally completed by the proprietary Beyond All Limits mode. This chain has an in-house reshade, which allows you to bring out particularly realistic grain in lighting and shadow effects. Look at the results instead!

A well equipped horse is essential

To achieve such great results, Digital Dreams has detailed the PC configuration used. You should of course count on a formidable graphics card in the person of the RTX 4090. It is supported by Ryzen 9 7950x on the processor side. Also count between 32 GB of DDR5 RAM and more precisely the G-Skill Trident 6000 MHz kit. Finally everything is stored on a Samsung 970 Evo Plus M.2 SSD with a capacity of 1 TB.

Visual excellence unfortunately comes at a price. But such a configuration allows you to be armed for the most demanding games like Cyberpunk 2077 or future graphic slaps brought by the shiny Unreal Engine 5.