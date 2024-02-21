Two dead, two injured after bridge collapses in Netherlands

A section of a bridge under construction collapsed in the east of the Netherlands on Wednesday February 21, killing at least two people and injuring two, local officials said.

“There was an industrial accident during the construction of the bridge. Unfortunately, two people died and two others were injured.”These sources told X.

open investigation

“Part of under-construction bridge collapses over Gorsweg in Lokham”., “Emergency services are on the scene to free trapped victims”The authorities announced some time ago.

The cause of the collapse is yet to be determined. Officials said an investigation has been initiated.

They initially reported four injuries, three of them seriously. It is not known if the two deaths were part of the first toll.

“everything fell apart”

A local newspaper reporter stentorian, Those present at the spot said that the workers were lifting arches from the bridge when the accident occurred.

“Suddenly there was a loud noise. The whole arch began to sway. Then everything fell apart. We saw two workers fall.”she said.