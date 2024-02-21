News

Two dead, two injured after bridge collapses in Netherlands

Photo of Admin Admin4 hours ago
0 55 1 minute read

A section of a bridge under construction collapsed in the east of the Netherlands on Wednesday February 21, killing at least two people and injuring two, local officials said.

“There was an industrial accident during the construction of the bridge. Unfortunately, two people died and two others were injured.”These sources told X.

open investigation

“Part of under-construction bridge collapses over Gorsweg in Lokham”., “Emergency services are on the scene to free trapped victims”The authorities announced some time ago.

The cause of the collapse is yet to be determined. Officials said an investigation has been initiated.

They initially reported four injuries, three of them seriously. It is not known if the two deaths were part of the first toll.

“everything fell apart”

A local newspaper reporter stentorian, Those present at the spot said that the workers were lifting arches from the bridge when the accident occurred.

“Suddenly there was a loud noise. The whole arch began to sway. Then everything fell apart. We saw two workers fall.”she said.

Source link

Tags
Photo of Admin Admin4 hours ago
0 55 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

The 24-hour rally will open with a video message from Emmanuel Macron calling for the release of the hostages.

January 13, 2024

A grim evening for the Ivory Coast, who are sinking against Equatorial Guinea

4 weeks ago

LIVE – War in Ukraine: Trump calls on his party to oppose $60 billion deal for Kiev

2 weeks ago

Ranked the third most polluted city in the world, the city of Milan is worried and taking drastic measures.

5 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button