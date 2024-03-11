First day of Ramadan in Gaza Strip under Israeli bombardment

On March 11, 2024, a house was destroyed in Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, by Israeli bombardment. Khatib / AFP said

Ramadan began on Monday, March 11, in the besieged and devastated Gaza Strip, without a timely ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas. The international community is stepping up efforts to deliver aid to the drought-stricken population.

According to Hamas authorities, dozens of Israeli bomb blasts targeted several areas of the Palestinian territory, including the cities of Gaza (north), Khan Younes and Rafah (south). Sixty-seven people were killed in the blast in twenty-four hours, the Palestinian Islamic Movement-controlled Health Ministry announced Monday, including four people from the same family who were killed in a strike on their home during prayers. Riding in Rafah.

The Israeli army said 15 Islamist fighters were killed in its operation in central Gaza on Sunday. No “targeted raids” Also target houses used for “Terrorist Activities” In Hamad District, in Khan Younes. Since the start of the war, at least 31,112 people have been killed in bombings and fighting in the Palestinian enclave, according to Hamas’ health ministry.

• The first aid boat is ready to leave Cyprus

The ship “Open Arms”, which will transport 200 tons of food aid to the Gaza Strip, docked in the Cypriot port of Larnaca, before its departure on Monday March 11, 2024. IAKOVOS HATZISTAVROU / AFP

A ship from the Spanish NGO Open Arms is set to leave Cyprus, a European Union (EU) country near Gaza, with 200 tonnes of food for the Palestinian Territory, as part of the corridor sea transport announced by the European Union of late. last weekend. The ship is scheduled to depart from the Mediterranean port of Larnaca, about 370 kilometers from the Gaza Strip.

But the United Nations (UN), which fears widespread drought in the region, which has been under a total siege by Israel since October 9, has assured that aid is sent by sea and airdrops planned by some countries could replace the land route. International aid controlled by Israel is only reaching the Gaza Strip while the needs are immense, especially in the north of the territory, where access is very difficult.

Humanitarian aid today comes mainly through Rafah, a Palestinian town on the Egyptian-Egyptian border, where, according to the UN, about 1.5 million people live in fear of a ground invasion. Announced by Israel.

• “Very dangerous” situation, awaiting ceasefire

Despite renewed talks in early March in Cairo, the United States, Qatar and Egypt, the three mediator countries, did not manage to secure a cease-fire agreement. A source close to the talks, however, told Agence France-Presse on Sunday, “Diplomatic efforts to accelerate in next ten days”. America fears that the situation could happen “too dangerous”Especially in East Jerusalem, where the Esplanade des Mosques, the third holiest site in Islam, is located, should fighting continue throughout Ramadan.

US President Joe Biden, who has raised his voice towards Israel in recent days, gave a message of unity to Muslims for Ramadan. “This year, it comes at a time of great pain”He declared before adding: “As Muslims gather around the world in the coming days and weeks to break their fast, the suffering of the Palestinian people will be front and center for many. That’s it for me. »

As the guardian of Islam’s two holiest sites, Saudi Arabia’s King Salman appealed to the international community “Accepting its responsibilities to end these heinous crimes and guarantee the establishment of safe humanitarian and aid corridors”. Sent by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres “A special message of solidarity and support to all those suffering the horrors in Gaza”. “In these difficult times, the spirit of Ramadan is a ray of hope, a reminder of our common humanity”He declared on X.

