LIVE – War in Ukraine: Moscow claims to have shot down 35 Ukrainian drones last night

The Russian city of Belgorod was targeted. Saturday was marked by the death of two people in Belgorod, which was announced by Russian authorities. He was the victim of a new Ukrainian crackdown, while Kiev has been accused of increasing bombings during the Russian presidential election. In response, the governor of the region announced the closure of shopping centers and schools in the city for the next few days.

Two Russian refineries have been targeted. Ukrainian drones attacked two oil refineries of Russian firm Rosneft in Russia’s Samara region, the region’s governor said. The attacks led to the burning of a facility. “There was a fire at the Syzran refinery in the Volga region,” Dmitry Azarov said on Telegram. His comments also confirmed the attack on the Novokubyshev refinery. Workers from both factories were evacuated and there were no casualties, according to local officials.

Sending troops: Macron is doing it again. In an interview with Le Parisien, the French president once again raised the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine. “Perhaps at some point – I don’t want it, I won’t take the initiative – it will be necessary to conduct an operation on the ground to counter the Russian forces, whatever it may be. The thing about France is that we can do it”, assured the head of state. . “Our duty is to prepare for all situations,” he confides. “It would be a mistake, a mistake, not to do so.”