Why is the UN ceasefire resolution unlikely to be implemented?

The United Nations Security Council has for the first time spoken in favor of an end to fighting and strikes in the Gaza Strip. But the organization has few means of enforcing its decisions.

A very tenuous hope for peace. For the first time since the start of the Israeli military intervention in the Gaza Strip, the UN Security Council passed a resolution “Immediate Ceasefire”, Monday 25 March. The decision was adopted with 14 votes in favor of the United States and one abstention. A historic ally of Israel, Washington had vetoed three previous texts calling for an end to the fighting before changing its position. The United States introduced its own resolution, mentioning “The need for an immediate and permanent ceasefire”Friday – Russia and China vetoed it.

The text was finally adopted on Monday “Demand for an immediate ceasefire for the month of Ramadan” (which ends in early April) vs “Bring about a permanent ceasefire”. He commands Also “Immediate and unconditional release of all hostages”. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said there would be a failure to implement the resolution “Unforgivable”.

Despite this vote, Israeli army airstrikes and clashes with Hamas continued in the Gaza Strip. Hamas’ health ministry claimed 70 deaths overnight from Monday to Tuesday, including 13 in airstrikes near Rafah. Franceinfo summarizes the reasons why a cessation of hostilities urged by the United Nations remains highly uncertain.

Resolutions are binding, but often ignored

According to the Charter of the United Nations, the member states of the UN “Agree to accept and apply” Resolutions passed by the Security Council. It is the only body of the United Nations that is able to vote on binding decisions. But even if they fall under international law, the Council lacks the tools to enforce them, he recalls New York Times. It can impose sanctions against a country that does not respect its decisions, but these must also be voted on, and are therefore also subject to the veto power of the permanent members of the Security Council.

In fact, Security Council resolutions are often ignored by the countries concerned. continued UN expert Richard Gowan of the NGO Crisis Group explains“In 1973, the United States supported a UN resolution during the Yom Kippur War. (Head of American Diplomacy, Henry) Kissinger Discreetly suggested (Prime Minister of Israel) Golda Meir or Israel should violate it.”. Tel Aviv is currently in violation of a 2016 UN resolution calling for an end to continued settlement activity in the occupied West Bank. In 1981, a resolution called for an end to Israel’s annexation of the Golan Heights, but the territory is still occupied by Israel. The UN has become a “Dwarfs on the International Political Scene”, Romuald Ciora, Iris associate researcher and United Nations expert, lamented to franceinfo in December. She “This no longer has the effect or means of imposing a ceasefire”He already supported.

Israel is determined to continue the fight

The United States undermined the impact of the resolution by calling it “Non-Binding”, but his refusal to use his veto still angers Israel. Tel Aviv immediately canceled a delegation visit that was expected in Washington to address the Israeli army’s ground offensive in Rafah. Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu declared Nor the American absence during Monday’s vote “damage” For his war efforts and his efforts to free the hostages in Gaza. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant, who is visiting the United States, assured that the decision would not end the Israeli army’s operations: “As long as there are hostages in Gaza we have no moral right to stop the war”He justified.

The United States’ pressure on Israel does not seem strong enough to change its course of action. “The Biden administration is clearly unhappy with Israel’s current military posture, and allowing this resolution to pass was a relatively mild way of expressing concern.”An estimate by United Nations expert Richard Gowan, cited by New York Times. “Abandonment is a thinly veiled suggestion to Netanyahu to slow down operations, especially in Rafah.” During a meeting with Yoav Gallant on Monday, American Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, once again warned Israel against the dangers of an offensive in Rafah, a city south of the Gaza Strip, where most of the civilians fled the fighting. The rest of the enclave.

Hamas still refuses to release the hostages

Ceasefire talks continue in Qatar, alongside the UN resolution. But Hamas has already qualified them “Failure”. The Islamic movement rejected, on Monday, the latest proposals made in exchange for the release of the hostages, the Israeli daily underlined. Haaretz. However, a Security Council resolution is also required “Immediate and unconditional release of all hostages”.

According to the Israeli daily, Hamas set several conditions to change its position: the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip, the return of displaced Gazans to the south of the Palestinian territory to the north, and a number of liberations. “significant” of Palestinian prisoners held in Israel. According to Tel Aviv, 130 of the approximately 250 people abducted in Israel during the October 7 attack have not been released, 33 of whom are believed to be dead.

The text is criticized for its “inadequacy”.

Many countries and organizations welcomed the UN Security Council resolution, but also criticized the limitations of the text. Hamas supporter Iran a “A positive step, but insufficient”. Point to Egypt “imbalance” Because of that resolution “Limited Period and Its Obligations”. South Africa, which has filed several appeals against Israel in recent months at the International Court of Justice, warned: “The ball is now in the court of the Security Council, which will be tested on its ability to ensure compliance with its resolutions.”

limit of “Immediate Ceasefire” was requested by text at “The Month of Ramadan” One of the points criticized, this started two weeks before the polls. “The two-week break this resolution provides is not enough to meet the huge humanitarian needs”, warned Doctors Without Borders. Israel’s strict blockade of the Gaza Strip still prevents access “Critical Supply” Within the enclave, and delivery of humanitarian aid remains “Nearly impossible due to total disregard for safety and security of medical and humanitarian workers”Condemns NGOs.

Five months after the start of the war, more than 32,000 people, mostly civilians, have died in the Gaza Strip, according to Hamas’ Health Ministry. Over a million Palestinians have taken refuge in Rafah under dire humanitarian conditions.