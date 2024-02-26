direct. War in Ukraine: To European leaders, Emmanuel Macron speaks of “necessary start”.

Nord Stream sabotage: After Sweden, Denmark closes its investigation without action

The Danish police announced this Monday that they are closing their investigation into the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea in September 2022, because they do not have the “necessary grounds” for action, a decision “close to absurdity. “According to the Kremlin. In addition to Denmark, two other investigations were opened in Germany and Sweden, but the Swedish prosecutor’s office closed its investigation in early February without any action, as the facts were not within its jurisdiction. The investigation is still ongoing in Germany. On September 26, 2022, four massive gas leaks preceded the underwater explosions on Nord Stream 1 and 2, pipelines connecting Russia to Germany and transporting most Russian gas to Europe.