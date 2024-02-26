direct. War in Ukraine: To European leaders, Emmanuel Macron speaks of “necessary start”.
Emmanuel Macron “a necessary start”
This Monday evening, many European leaders are at the Elysee for a meeting in support of Ukraine. Emmanuel Macron spoke to support the European Union’s will. “We are at a moment of upheaval that requires all of us. The collective observation is that today, our security is at risk for all”, before adding that Ukraine “needs us to go beyond what we have already done. Budgetary, economic and capacity efforts that have already is significant.”
🗣️ "In a few years we should be ready for Russia to attack 10 countries (…) we are at a moment of upsurge that is necessary for all of us", Emmanuel Macron
Ukraine received only a third of the shells promised by the European Union
“Of the one million shells promised to us by the European Union, it was not 50% but unfortunately 30% was delivered,” the Ukrainian president declared during a press conference in Kyiv with the prime minister. Bulgarian Minister Nikolai Dankov.
Navalny’s team says a deal to do business with him was ‘in its final stages’ before his death
Alexei Navalny’s team claims a deal for a rival swap with Russian authorities was “in progress and in its final stages” before his death in prison a week ago. According to Maria Pevatchikh, an associate of the rival, Alexei Navalny was supposed to be exchanged for “two American citizens” detained by Moscow for a Russian imprisoned in Germany. Washington and Berlin were aware, she assured, without specifying the role of the two chancelleries in the discussions. After several months without progress, the agreement was “put back on the table in December 2023”, Maria Pevatchikh said in a video. Many Western countries, including the United States, have accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of being responsible for Alexei Navalny’s death.
NATO: Hungary, last to ratify Sweden’s membership
The Hungarian parliament is preparing to approve Sweden’s accession to NATO this Monday, the final step for the Nordic country seeking to join the Atlantic alliance after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. “Sweden’s entry into NATO will strengthen Hungary’s security,” added Hungarian nationalist leader Viktor Orbán, calling on MPs to press ahead with ratification. Before completing the process, Viktor Orbán demanded “respect” from Stockholm after years of “defamation” of its policies. To seal this new cooperation, Hungary announced on Friday the purchase of four fighter jets from Sweden to strengthen its existing fleet of 14 Gripen aircraft.
Nord Stream sabotage: After Sweden, Denmark closes its investigation without action
The Danish police announced this Monday that they are closing their investigation into the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea in September 2022, because they do not have the “necessary grounds” for action, a decision “close to absurdity. “According to the Kremlin. In addition to Denmark, two other investigations were opened in Germany and Sweden, but the Swedish prosecutor’s office closed its investigation in early February without any action, as the facts were not within its jurisdiction. The investigation is still ongoing in Germany. On September 26, 2022, four massive gas leaks preceded the underwater explosions on Nord Stream 1 and 2, pipelines connecting Russia to Germany and transporting most Russian gas to Europe.
Eight Ukrainian corn wagons dump on railway tracks in Poland
The Ukrainian military says it has withdrawn from the village of Lastochkin near Evdivka
The Ukrainian army announced on Monday its withdrawal from Lastochkyné, a small village near Evdiyvka (which fell more than a week ago), with Russian forces claiming its possession for their part. “Ukrainian armed forces withdrew from the village of Lastochkin to organize defenses,” Dmytro Likhovy, spokesman for the Ukrainian operational command in the area, said on television. The Russian Defense Ministry announced on Telegram that it had “liberated” the village, continuing its push into the region after taking control of Avdivka in mid-February.
Russia: Prosecutors seek nearly three years in prison for disaffected Orlov
The Russian prosecutor’s office requested two years and eleven months in prison against Oleg Orlov, a dissident in defense of human rights in Russia, for his repeated condemnation of Moscow’s military aggression in Ukraine, during an appeal trial this Monday. Veteran of Memorial, NGO co-winner of the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize and disbanded by Russian justice, the 70-year-old is one of the last Kremlin critics not imprisoned or exiled abroad.
Security Council inaction on Ukraine and Gaza could be “fatal” to its “authority”.
The UN secretary-general warns that inaction by the UN Security Council on the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza could deal a “fatal” blow to his authority. “The council’s lack of unity on Israeli military action in Gaza after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the horrific terrorist attack by Hamas on October 7 seriously – perhaps fatally – undermines its authority,” he said. Antonio Guterres made the endorsement in front of an audience of diplomats. Geneva calls for “serious reform” of the organization.
Volodymyr Zelensky in the West: “Victory depends on you”
The President of Ukraine believes that this new year of war with Russia will be decisive for his country.
A meeting to reaffirm support for the European Union
About 20 heads of state and government, mainly European, are meeting in Paris this Monday at the initiative of French President Emmanuel Macron. The goal is to “restore and test all the means of effectively supporting Ukraine”, Alessi suggests, at a time when Kiev, lacking weapons and ammunition, finds itself in a very difficult situation against Russia.
Abrams tanks are engaged in Evdivka
An Abrams M1A1 tank is on the front line in Ukraine, near Avdiivka, Donetsk region. At least, that’s what the first videos of the 47th Mechanized Brigade, the Ukrainian Army’s largest infantry unit, show.
Ukrainian counter-offensive strategy on the Kremlin table
This Sunday, at the end of his press conference, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky informed reporters of a major information leak. “Our counter-aggression plans were on the Kremlin’s table before counter-aggression actions began,” he lamented. A revelation that would therefore explain its failure.
