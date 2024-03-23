This Red Dead Redemption 2 player makes a surprising discovery that may be connected to one of the game’s main mysteries.

Despite being released for over 5 years now, we believe that Red Dead Redemption 2 has revealed all its secrets, but it’s not out! Even today, players are making incredible discoveries, and this time, The disappearance of Princess Isabeau Katharina Zinsmeister is discussed.

This Red Dead Redemption 2 player makes a new discovery

We know this all too well, but Red Dead Redemption 2 contains a lot of secrets, and that’s definitely one of the reasons why the community loves this title. As we told you, this time he is responding under the player’s alias Schmiddyboy88 on Reddit Who got their hands on the mystery associated with the disappearance of Princess Isabeau Katharina Zinsmeister: in Van Horn, here at the receiver’s house there is a chest named after her IKZ!

Van Horn’s fence has some explaining to do! A “missing” poster for Isabeau is found outside Van Horn’s saloon…and the fence has her safe. Was it stolen and sold there or was the receiver there when it was abducted? Many questions

So, now the whole community is wondering about the disappearance of the princess: Does Van Horne’s fence have anything to do with this story? ? If we look at our player’s post-release comments, many say that originally, the story around the latter was supposed to be more important but unfortunately, This content is part of what has been removed from the game.

Today, there is little chance that this mystery will ever be solved, and since the developers have announced that there will still be no major content updates like GTA 5, we either have to put this story to rest. For good, or wait until the next Red Dead Redemption!

Rockstar Games favors GTA 6

As you probably know, for months if not years now, the developers at Rockstar Games have been working harder than ever on the development of their next big game, we’re obviously talking about GTA 6.

And unfortunately, we had to make a choice so that it was more perfect than before, and thus, The star-studded firm has decided to no longer offer content updates for Red Dead Redemption 2’s online mode.. This decision is a shame as it presents great potential but was poorly exploited from the start.