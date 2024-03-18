PS5 Pro: Release, Tech News, All Just Ahead of GTA 6’s Release, These Leaks Promise Great Things!

More powerful than the Xbox Series X, the PlayStation 5 Pro will eat monsters for breakfast.

summary PS5 Pro everywhere!

Impressive technical specifications

Release date set for 2024?

The rumor grew following the release of documents on the Moore’s Law Is Dead YouTube channel. While the Internet was exposed with a grain of salt, Now it’s Insider Gaming’s frequent well-informed Thom Henderson to confirm what looks like a leak: The PS5 Pro will be real, it’ll be very powerful, and it’s coming soon.. According to sources “Wish to remain anonymous” who may have sent various confidential documents, the insider confirms the technical characteristics of the gaming machine, which will have a code name.Trinity“

“Insider Gaming (…) can also confirm that Devkits are available for first-party studios from September 2023, for third-party studios from January 2024, and from Spring 2024, Testkits will also be available, and will be the same as the final product.” Can we read here.

What does famous site information tell us? Simply put, the PS5 Pro will be more powerful than the current PS5 and Xbox series. The machine will go up to 33.5 teraflops for game rendering, which is 45% faster than the classic PS5. Ray-tracing calculations will be 2 to 3 times faster, while similar to Nvidia’s DLSS, Sony will inject its PSSR (PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution Upscaling) to improve upscaling and antialiasing of titles. An AI accelerator, supporting 300 TOPS of 8-bit computation / 67 TFLOPS of 16-bit floating point, will also be included. Do you remember the “8K” sticker on the PS5 box? It should also be on the PS5 Pro box, as the console can allow displays of up to 8K resolution, we’re sure.

Still according to Insider Gaming who published another article to provide new details, the PS5 Pro will be equipped with system memory with a bandwidth of 576 GB/s compared to 448 GB/s for the original PS5, an increase of 28. %. If the processor will be the same as the PS5 standard, the Pro version will have “High CPU frequency” which will push the processor to 3.85 GHz. Other technical details revealed only indicate that developers should benefit from better performance for graphics rendering or audio rendering.. Finally, the PlayStation 5 Pro will have the same removable disk and 1 TB of storage space as we already know.

According to Insider Gaming, the PlayStation 5 Pro will work with SDK 9.00, while SDK 10.00 is expected for fall 2024… which will coincide with the planned release date of the machine. Tom Henderson predicts a Holiday 2024 release“But this date can be changed due to lack of first party games to be released this year“, he wrote.

Anyway, if these leaks are real and if Microsoft has nothing to offer, the PS5 Pro should be the best machine to play GTA 6, whose release date is still set for 2025. Until recently, analysts predicted that Rockstar’s title would be the most important game in history.