League of Legends will never be the same game again with the arrival of this feature which is a first in the history of Riot Games title.

It would be easy to think Advertising a program to reduce cheating will be positively received in competitive sports. Still the community welcomed For various reasons, this announcement is quite fresh.

What will Riot Games Anti-Cheat do and when will it be deployed?

Riot Vanguard a An anti-cheat system developed by the publisher for Valorant. This is a program thatVarious scripts and third-party programs seek to terminate the game immediately if a cheater is present. When it rolls out in League of Legends (starting Season 14 on January 9), it will be It is impossible for players to start the game without activating Vanguard. This worries Also TFTBecause this game also uses LoL client.

Vanguard prohibits any type of script, which It also concerns bots that we may encounter in the game. Bronze/Iron players may eventually be enabled Stop sweating seeing Yuumi in their team, the latter is often heavily played by bots. On the other hand, Vanguard won’t protect you from Disco Nunu TP/Smite trolls.

What are the potential issues and controversies surrounding Vanguard?

Many problems can arise with Vanguard. The first obviously worries A lot of bugs that this program can have with LoL, which is known for its spaghetti code. It’s a little hard to predict what will happen here, but according to Riot a lot of testing has been done internally, and the launch should be fine.

However Vanguard can cause Bugs on certain machines, especially older ones. Computers judge Susceptible to fraud (with very old operating systems or specific configurations often used by cheaters due to certain flaws) will directly affect, and Without updating your PC’s system and configurations it will be impossible to start LoL game. Since Vanguard is an add-on program, it may also affect some machines that have difficulty running the game/poor connectivity due to lack of a fully developed network in their region. This really only concerns a small minority profile, Anti-Cheat is very resource-intensive, and is one of the best in the field.

It still exists Controversy surrounding Vanguard, which will be popular here. To keep it simple, know that there are Different levels of security (kernel) on your computer, and each of those programs has certain permissions that put it in a category. Vanguard has access to the most of themwhich is Rationale for anti-cheat (Otherwise, it will be enough to put the cheat program in a higher category and the anti-cheat will no longer detect it). However, this means that Vanguard will have Access to some of your data, particularly related to programs installed on your PC and your hardware. Anti-Thugs still respect Laws in force in every area of ​​the game.

The real problem is not the data that has access to it (even if the later theft would still be a shame), because every anti-cheat has more or less access to the same data, and the best way to combat cheating in online games does not exist today. . On the other hand, Vanguard Launches automatically when your PC startsAnd Riot Games doesn’t stop after it closes. This means that it Continuously collects information from your computerEven if you haven’t played a riot game.

it is It is possible to stop it manually or uninstall it After a gaming session. If you choose this extreme solution, it You have to download and install it again, then restart the PC before you can play again.