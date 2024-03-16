To make up for Jenna Ortega’s departure, Scream Saga misses its biggest star. She imposed her conditions to return

Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera’s departure from the Scream saga following a dispute with Spyglass Media Group did not go unnoticed in Hollywood. To compensate for this loss, the company recalled the stars of the first five films. The terms of his return are not without consequences for Scream 7 and the future of the film series.

Jenna Ortega leaves Scream 7

After the release of the “reboot” in 2022, the Scream saga has experienced renewed interest, especially thanks to the introduction of two sisters played by Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega. The two actresses injected (and spilled) fresh blood to the delight of horror film fans. Scream (2022) and Scream VI (2023) rekindled the flame of passion for Ghostface and his iconic white mask. But here it is… Scream 7 will be made without Melissa Barrera and without Jenna Ortega.

She was first thanked by Spyglass Media Group after her comments on social networks in support of the Palestinian people. Faced with the forced departure of Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, who is very close to the actress, slammed the studio door and left Scream 7 without a heroine. Hence the makers called upon the star of the franchise to take up the torch. However, she revealed Diversity in January 2024 that it will return only under certain conditions without specifying what conditions. We can easily assume that he was above all question of salary.

The return of Neve Campbell

Neve Campbell is back to save Scream 7 from drowning. It must be said that the film got off to a rough start with the departure of two of its stars as well as its director Christopher Landon. Spyglass Media Group, however, quickly found someone to replace him on short notice, and it’s just no one. The director’s hat on the seventh installment of the Scream series is now worn by none other than the screenwriter of Scream, Scream 2 and Scream 4.

Coming back to Neve Campbell, The American actress made the good news official on her account Instagram On March 12, 2024. We see the front cover of the Scream 7 screenplay, a screenplay written by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick, with text. On the post, we can read specifically:

I am so excited to announce this news! Sidney Prescott returns! For many years, I thought it would be amazing to make one of these movies with Kevin Williamson at the helm. And now it just so happens, Kevin Williamson is going to direct Scream 7! -Neve Campbell