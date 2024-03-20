the elderly couple Albert and Charlene of Monaco, Charlotte Casiraghi and Nicolas Mathieu Niolovist; Celine Dion does freemiche, Britney Spears does freetout; Tattooed by Marlene Shippa; Madonna’s son released an album by her fiance, Kanye West’s daughter

Charlene of Monaco gets a little kiss For Albert’s birthday. The Monegasque sovereign celebrated his 66th birthday and for the occasion, he posed with his family in front of a giant cake in the shape of a red and white lighthouse and planted a pious kiss on his wife’s cheek, eyes closed. More in the Charente style than the suspender belt, but this will still be attributed to the strength of the couple.

Finally some reassuring news from Celine Dion! On the front page here, the singer took a short trip to New York with her sons. With no make-up and “slightly drawn features”, she shows up straight and in good shape, with a smile on her face to explore the Big Apple. It seems she went to Momma for a two-hour visit without a break, and even made a quick trip to the recording studio. Earlier in the week, images of her were shared in a fun version: she was once again sneaking into the hockey locker room and frolicking around in front of her compatriots who had just won a match. Vegas. The badass from the public was also able to discover that she was not wearing a bra that day, “no blow drying, no botox”, thus showing “her usual feminine side”.

and on the other hand, Closer is always more worrying about Lona’s fate. The girl went through a phase of severe anorexia and passed out in the middle of the street, refusing to eat. She had to be revived by firefighters, then taken to hospital. According to her friend, Ariel Pray she will no longer be in danger. But the French Elvis lookalike says he has had to intervene at the former Loftus’ home several times in recent weeks to make sure she is still alive despite her not responding to any messages.

Also read

The Taylor Swift deepfakes that have taken the web by storm are just the tip of the iceberg

Jennifer returns to live in Paris. The scoop can be read in the closure. The singer wants to resettle his whole family in the capital, and so he started looking for an apartment a year and a half after moving to Corsica. No loss: Everyone is ready to move on, husband Ambroise, and three boys, Aaron, 20, Joseph, 9, and Giovanni, 3. Enrollment in “Good Schools” for the upcoming school year is ongoing.

Audrey Fleurot TF1 works wonders. As the new episodes of the HPI series air tomorrow, it is revealed that the actress will impose her agenda on the channel. According to “a source” of the mag, it is impossible to know when filming will resume for the last two parts, because Morgan Alvaro’s interpreter prefers to do more cinema and “only works between projects for HPI that she really cares about”. It won’t help her reputation as a diva that was well established this fall when she criticized the script…

Madonna’s mistake : The singer stopped his show on stage to reveal a fan, in the front row, who stood still during each dance. “What are you doing sitting there?” ” The accusatory spotlight… and the big moment of solitude: the young man was in a wheelchair. “Politically incorrect, I’m sorry. I’m glad you’re here,” stammered the star before quickly moving on.

Britney Spears is now nude And makes it widely known. The (former?) singer was spotted wearing nothing while at the beach. As Renaud sings, “swimsuits are made for puddings”.

Also read

For the first time, Emmanuel Macron denounces the “Jean-Michel Trognaux” rumor about his wife Brigitte

Sharon Stone opened a box Pandora revealed that the producer of the film “Silver” asked her to sleep with the lead actor, William Baldwin, “because it would improve her performance and the film needed it”. Annoyed as hell, Alec’s brother is unyielding: “I’m the one who spurned his advances. Why is he still talking about me after all these years? Does she still have a weakness for me? I could write a whole book with the crude anecdotes I know about his and her unprofessional attitude. He also explained that he wanted complete freedom to imagine the sex scenes he would shoot with her, to make sure he didn’t have to kiss her. charming

Marlene Shippa got a tattoo.A year after love at first sight, the former secretary of state breaks the news of her relationship at a gala. So she and Matthias Savignac are still together. Their lives are orderly, each in their own projects, but to get close and seal their union, they share “a bright Left Bank apartment” and the same sun tattoo, she on his back and he on her elbow.

And then, in the Paris match, It is Charlotte Casiraghi who revealed it as a couple, brand new, brand new with novelist Nicolas Mathieu. Lovebirds (very sacred) are photographed on the streets of Paris, on café terraces. Simplicity and the joy of life emerge from clichés. My colleague recalls that the daughter of Caroline of Monaco is fond of literature and cites numerous passages from the work of the winner of the 2028 Prix Goncourt, “born in the Vosges to a modest family”: understand “this explains” but an indication of the surprising connection of the little rich girl who benefits from the system described in the Monaco Papers, And the literary class defending the working class will remain “hollow”. Time for a sandwich and coke on the go “near the Gare de l’Est” and there they are running into the metro. can continue.

Also read

Renaud married again; Orelson has a child, Kim Kardashian has a new fiancée and psoriasis; David Beckham is crazy about his new pup, Heidi Klum is crazy about dildos and sausages; Clooney’s changes, Madonna’s four-on-one; Celine Dion pays her son

Fake news about our first lady’s gender has been relaunched From the United States. Fox News journalist, Donald Trump confidant and conspiracy theorist, Candace Owens, devoted a program to the topic that garnered 1.5 million views on YouTube.

And then another recurring theme: if we say “women change too often”, what do we mean for gentlemen? 93-year-old Rupert Murdoch is considering remarrying. This time, it is the 67-year-old retired biologist who won Mickey’s tail, while a little less than a year ago, the press mogul was already on the verge of passing the ring on the finger of the fifth wife. But he canceled the union without explanation.

Photo(K)gateKeep moving forward. At the gala, point of view, match… retouching experts all give their close-ups on the “inconsistencies” of the photo posted by Kate Middleton. A sleeve, a collar, a skirt, three areas are most likely altered to improve the frame or grain of a particular photo, far more likely than to hide the truth from us (why doesn’t anyone open their eyes to quality? Instead? Ultra limited Instagram filters ?mystery). We see the Princess of Wales surrounded by her three children, smiling. But far from extinguishing the run of absurd rumours, most serious journalists now want to understand. Now, it is deception on William’s part that holds the rope: at the time of the Charles/Diana/Camilla trio, there would be a third person in their marriage: a certain Lady Rose Handbury. Regardless, the future Queen of England was forced to apologize for “causing confusion”, arguing that “like many amateur photographers”, she sometimes “tried her hand at corrections”. And to add to the drama, major press agencies decided to remove the photo from their catalogs because it would be too doctored and might represent “manipulation.” Poor Kate.

Also read

Already back here Charlotte Casiraghi, Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied meet in LA; Threesome with Helen Arnault and Brigitte Macron, Rihanna’s fiancee; Vincent Cassel carnivalizes in a thong; Omar C returned to Paris

Finally, before rereading “A Streetcar Named Desire”: Lela Bekhti wisely had her fourth child in late December. Coldplay singer Chris Martin will soon marry Dakota Johnson, daughter of actress and “Two Miami Cops” Don Johnson. Madonna’s son officially presents his second half: Rocco Ritchie came to the premiere of the series directed by his father Guy Ritchie with Olivia Monjardin (if it’s a nickname, it’s a failure). Stephen Plaza spent a night in police custody in connection with complaints registered against him for violence. North West, 10, the eldest daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, will release her first rap album. Ben Ettel despised his grandfather, Serge Gainsbourg, “barbaric, obnoxious and alcoholic”.

Also read

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied sign divorce; Gisele Bundchen comes out in panties and cries, M Pokora in a tank top and apologizes; Queen Camilla flees; Rihanna embarrasses herself, Danny Boone and Jennifer Lopez embarrass themselves; Barbie as Kylie Minoguez