Fashion Story – Sharon Stone and her Gap T-shirt at the 1996 Oscars

Amid the glamour, elegance and glitz, Oscar night is often an opportunity for celebrities to dress in their finest. But, sometimes, it’s not the sharpest look that sticks in your memory. Remember, in 1996, during the 68th ceremony of this elite group of cinema, Sharon Stone, who celebrates her 65th birthday this Sunday, March 10, made a very significant appearance.

However, on that day, who was nominated in the Best Actress category, she walked the red carpet wearing a simple and all-black look. Facing the reporters present, she declared: “I wear Gap T-shirts and my own clothes”. An unusual choice for this type of event. It must be said that Sharon Stone did not initially plan to wear this outfit that has become a cult. Because even great actresses can sometimes face some unexpected events. The actress has revealed this on the channel Youtube Fifty years later of model Naomi Campbell.

Why Sharon Stone chose this Gap T-shirt

Before heading to the Oscars, Sharon Stone had to improvise a backup outfit at the last minute. Initially, the American actress was supposed to wear a gorgeous pink dress by Vera Wang, before disaster struck. The creator, she “friend forever”, He “Offered two dresses“For the ceremony.”I didn’t like the material of one of them, so I chose the last one, an exquisite pink dress”, said the actress and Sharon Stone was happy with her appearance. “It was great, I had my costume. But when it reached my house, the delivery man dropped it and ran over it with his truck. Opened the box, and there was a huge tire mark embedded in the dress. It was the day before the Oscars“, she recalled.

Faced with this ironic disappointment, and with little time before the ceremony, Sharon Stone decided to urgently call her costume designer Ellen Mirojnik for the film. basic instinct, try to find a solution. “I told himEllen, you have to come. I’m really, really bad,” she recalled. On the other end of the line, the dresser then asks her to get her favorite clothes from her closet.

“I had a Valentino skirt, an Armani tuxedo top that I wore as a jacket, and this Gap tee. We managed to put it all together, and it made it into my Oscar look. My mother even had to patch a small hole in my underarm t-shirt!” I missed you. AD system that managed to make some impact on the red carpet. Especially since Sharon Stone didn’t stop there. The actress also decided to accessorize her outfit with flowers straight from her garden. If she had bowed to Susan Sarandon that evening, she would have made an impression with this totally homemade look. So much so that two years later, still during the Oscars, Sharon Stone once again put the Gap brand in the spotlight wearing a white button-down shirt, satin Vera Wang skirt. A masterstroke.

