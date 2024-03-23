Entertainment

Megan Fox: She revealed she spent 28,000 francs on cosmetic surgery

In the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, Megan Fox engages in an unfiltered interview, specifically discussing her numerous cosmetic surgery procedures. The 37-year-old actress revealed that she spent more than 28,000 francs on the procedures.

“I’ve had fake breasts since I was 21,” Megan Fox said (archives)

Since her success in “Jennifer’s Body,” Megan Fox has faced the diminution objective many times. On the set of “Transformers”, director Michael Bay simply told her: “Just be sexy.”

Over the past 16 years, Megan Fox has had three breast operations for a total of more than 28,000 francs. She has also undergone rhinoplasty, botox injections and laser treatments to correct skin imperfections.

“I’ve had fake breasts since I was 21,” she admitted in a filmed interview. During her last breast augmentation, she asked her surgeon to get the “biggest breasts possible,” resulting in a 32D cup size. The move comes after she stopped breastfeeding her three children with actor Brian Austin Green.

Fox is also open to other procedures, including a “Brazilian butt lift,” in which abdominal fat is injected into the lower back. She clarifies, however, that she has not had any interventions on her body other than her face and chest.

