This former Ligue 1 player wrecked and threatened

Since this winter, he has been among the unemployed footballers. After three-and-a-half years at SM Can, Yoan Court saw the Norman club terminate his contract last January. “Under contract with Stade Malherbe Caen until the end of the season, Yoan Court and Stade Malherbe Caen have terminated their association by mutual agreement”Ligue 2 was pleased to announce the eighth.

His financial problems and his addiction to sports were revealed earlier in the month by Julian Corbett on his show It can happen to you on RTL. A woman explained that she had met the former Brest player while on vacation in Morocco and gave him 8,000 euros, guaranteed by her status as a professional player with her husband and a recognition of the debt signed by the midfielder.

“I had problems”

“When he contacted us, he told us that his family is in trouble but he does not know. Only he knew how much money he owed. He explained to us that he was being threatened and that his wife and children were at risk. “, she said. Contacted by the station, Yoan Cort admitted his mistakes for his part but promised that he intends to make amends, Margot said.

“I will give it back, I promised him I will give it back. So there is no problem regarding that”, He assured, however, adding: “But right now, I don’t have the funds to return it.” I look forward to finding a project to return to. I gave my word, refund is not a problem but it will take some time. I will try to find it. I had problems where I lived, with threats and a lot of pressure. I faced threats. »

But according to him, the LFP’s decision in November 2023 to receive a one-match suspension and a €3,000 fine for betting is now being treated for his addiction: “ Yes it is, it’s over! I took action, I did everything, I have all the evidence. »