Sports

OL: Pitch invasion by Metz supporters after defeat

Photo of Admin Admin24 mins ago
0 38 1 minute read

Zapping the national football Coupe de France: Calais, Quéville, Al-Bier, … the competition’s greatest feats

One necklace too many? This Friday evening, FC Metz host Olympique Lyonnais in the opening shock of Matchday 23 of Ligue 1. Lorraine started well for the club, who quickly took the lead thanks to a superb goal from George Mikoutadze. Les Gons won in the end with a score of one to two goals and pushed the locals a little further into the crisis. At the end of the final whistle, and when all the players had already returned to the locker room, about a hundred supporters rushed onto the pitch of the Saint-Symphorion stadium. No violence but calls for resignation of management by Metz supporters.

In sum

One necklace too many? This Friday evening, FC Metz host Olympique Lyonnais in the opening shock of Matchday 23 of Ligue 1. Lorraine started well for the club, who quickly took the lead thanks to a superb goal from George Mikoutadze.

Youssef Galaza-Boudra

Source link

Photo of Admin Admin24 mins ago
0 38 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

Mercato – PSG: Is it over for Mbappé? Real Madrid releases an announcement

January 16, 2024

An Hidalgo will ban cars on half of the Place de la Concorde after the Olympic Games

January 14, 2024

Halar national hero, elsewhere kakuta… tops and flops

2 weeks ago

Djokovic defeats Fritz for 48th Grand Slam semifinal

January 23, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button