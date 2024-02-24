OL: Pitch invasion by Metz supporters after defeat

Zapping the national football Coupe de France: Calais, Quéville, Al-Bier, … the competition’s greatest feats

One necklace too many? This Friday evening, FC Metz host Olympique Lyonnais in the opening shock of Matchday 23 of Ligue 1. Lorraine started well for the club, who quickly took the lead thanks to a superb goal from George Mikoutadze. Les Gons won in the end with a score of one to two goals and pushed the locals a little further into the crisis. At the end of the final whistle, and when all the players had already returned to the locker room, about a hundred supporters rushed onto the pitch of the Saint-Symphorion stadium. No violence but calls for resignation of management by Metz supporters.

