Follow FP3 of the Australian Grand Prix live (session ends)

Welcome to Live to follow the last free practice session of the Australian Grand Prix, the third round of the 2024 Formula 1 World Championship.

The first free practice session for the 2024 Australian Grand Prix (FP1) is scheduled for this Friday 22 March at 2:30am (results here), while the second free practice session (FP2) is scheduled for 6:00am on the same day. . am (results here).

This Saturday, March 23, drivers took part in the third and final free practice session of the Australian Grand Prix (EL3) at 2:30 am (results here), while the qualifying session that determines the starting grid for this third round. The season is scheduled for 6:00 am (Paris time).

Finally, the Start of the Australian Grand Prix This will be given in 2024 Sunday March 24 at 5:00 am. in the morning (Paris time). Drivers will set off for 58 laps of racing at the Albert Park track in Melbourne.

We remind you that all driving sessions every weekend of the season 2024 can be followed live on F1only.fr (Free Practice 1,2 and 3, Qualifying, Sprint Race and Grand Prix). To follow FP3 of the Australian Grand Prix live, head over to our live center accessible here or you can follow the session via the stream below.

EL3 of Australian GP Live