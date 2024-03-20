Deschamps fired in the event of the fiasco in the Euro?

Didier Deschamps renewed his contract with the French team immediately after the World Cup in Qatar. But with Noel Le Great no longer there, the Blues coach has lost his No.1 advocate.

He has the best track record in French football, and is perhaps one of the world’s best as a player and national coach, but that hasn’t stopped Didier Deschamps from being the subject of fierce criticism after the 2022 World Cup. Even if France had. Reached the final against Argentina, and so close to the title, some journalists and advisers did not hesitate to attack DD, believing that it was time for him to leave his place to Zinedine Zidane. But amid debate, the executive committee made it official on January 11, 2023 that the coach’s tenure as head of the France team had been extended until 2026. The departure of Noel Le Grat from the presidency of the FFF was confirmed after an announcement in the circumstances we know. But according to L’Equipe, there’s no saying that Didier Deschamps’ future won’t be called into question if the Blues crash out of the upcoming Euros in Germany.





The shattering end of the Le Grand era marked a turning point, as the latter was a staunch defender of Didier Deschamps, admitted our colleague Vincent Duluc. And if Philippe Diallo, his successor as president of the French Football Federation, admires the coach of the French team, he is far from having the same relationship with the latter. Another key figure in the FFF, Jean-Michel Aulas, who last year was not in favor of renewing DD’s contract until 2026, but only 2024, revealed to a reporter from Sports Daily. So obviously, the situation could become tense if Kylian Mbappé and his teammates fail to make it to Euro 2021 without success, with France being eliminated in the round of 16 by Switzerland. The small musings of a potential revolution are still growing.

Deschamps lost his lawyer at FFF

L’Equipe’s journalist is therefore cautious when discussing Didier Deschamps’ French future. ” With Le Great, he formed a pair, and until 2026, when deciding on his renewal in early 2023, Breton passed over the committee. This outfit has changed. If the Euros go terribly wrong this summer, it’s likely that Diallo and the other key leaders of the FFF will protect it less naturally than arrows. Noel Le Grat took the blows for himself, like the Benzema affair, or by being clumsy about the Zidane threat. The committee does not have to be unanimous, and Jean-Michel Aulas, for example, who was largely involved in the sacking of Corinne Dyker last year, would prefer that the contract of the coach of the 2018 world champions be renewed only until 2024. », points out Vincent Duluc. There is probably nothing to worry about Didier Deschamps who knows that he has a very good image among the general public and enjoys tremendous popularity in France.