This fashion brand, well known in France, may experience the same fate as Cameo

Ready-to-wear sector which is going through the end of crisis The Kovid-19 pandemic Not going to end. Reorganizations and liquidations among fashion companies have multiplied since 2020. On the front line, brands specializing in the mid-range such as Minelli, Camaieu, Andre, Gap and Go Sport are closing one after the other.

The reasons behind this bankruptcy are numerous. These brands have not resisted the popularity of online clothing sales. Furthermore, many of these brands have failed to adapt Customer demandEspecially since the ready-to-wear sector polarizes between low-end and luxury.

After Camaïeu, British brand Superdry announced the closure of some of its stores

However, the bankruptcy of the clothing brand has slowed down in recent months. This apparent resumption of activity, however, was only the calm before the storm. Last March, another famous fashion brand in the world announced some closures Selling points. This decision lies behind a A fragile financial situation.

The brand in question is Superdry. Hailing directly from the United Kingdom, this fashion company has been a huge success across France since the early 2000s, however, its success has been evaporating especially since the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. The company now exhibits. Down the sale. So could Superdry end up like Kamaiyu?

Superdry faces ready-to-wear difficulties, like the Cameo before it

The announcement of Superdry’s troubles was, in fact, not surprising. You only have to visit one of its sales points to understand that customers Although the brand is offering numerous promotions at the moment, they are becoming quite rare. According to the report feminineThen the brand decided to sell some of its selling points.

Superdry aims to stop this save money. By cutting its costs, the British brand hopes to generate more £40 million (i.e. more than 46 million euros) in savings in the current financial year. However, the manner in which the bandh was observed has created a huge controversy.

Like Camaïeu, Superdry should increase store closures

In France, employees of the canceled Superdry stores were only aware of the decision for a few minutes Before closing. In some stores, they were not even notified and only found a note on the store door when they went to work. “Permanent Closure. Dear Customers, We regret to announce that the store is closing its doors permanently on Friday, March 1, 2024. We thank you for your loyalty and support over these six years. See you. »

Employees affected by this closure have informed them as follows Dismissal As cruel as it was unexpected. No one would have informed him about the troubles the fashion company was going through. Thus, Superdry joins the many brands suffering from declining sales. Like Cameo, we should expect Bankruptcy British company?