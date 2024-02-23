Stellantis boss Carlos Tavares’ remuneration to reach 36.5 million euros for 2023

A bonus of 10 million euros allows him to benefit from an increase of 56% in one year.

Once again the stratospheric remuneration of Stellantis boss Carlos Tavares will fuel the conversation. The boss of the group born from the merger of PSA and Fiat Chrysler should see his remuneration rise by 56% this year thanks to a 10 million euro bonus. In fact, the board of directors rewarded him only for making it to Group A “Sustainable Technology Mobility Provider”. The Stallantis boss’ compensation could eventually reach 36.5 million euros for the year 2023, an increase of 56% in one year.

The group puts this additional importance into perspective: the basic remuneration of the “boss”. remains at 2 million euros for 2023″ Unchanged for 3 years. is”Its fixed amount is 13.5 million euros added to the variable amount. That is 1.4 million euros less than in 2022.

Finally, at the same time, long-term incentives for the amount of 13 million euros were awarded and recorded, but they will be paid subject to possible future achievements.

Carlos Tavares heads, that’s right, one of the most profitable groups in the world. Stallantis is ranked 16th in the world. Its operating margin reached 12.8% of turnover in 2023, an exception in the automotive world.