Peugeot and Citroën to sell Chinese cars in Europe, future electric bikes and Renault’s huge decathlon leak that will boost the Megane’s autonomy

The week of March 4, 2024 was a very busy one at Survoltés. We started off strong with an in-house Decathlon document search by Friendroid, listing all the electric bikes coming in 2024. Peugeot and Citroen, for their part, received authorization to manufacture and sell Chinese electric cars in Europe. Finally, Renault is preparing to increase the autonomy of the electric Renault Megane e-Tech without increasing its price.

Here are Decathlon’s future e-bikes for 2024 as leaked

Decathlon will launch a wide range of electric bikes covering different categories like urban, e-MTB, road and gravel. An internal document released by Frandroid details these future models, highlighting the innovation and diversity of the offering. Among them, the Magic Bike, initially a concept, will be mass-produced. This expansion highlights Decathlon’s commitment to sustainable mobility and diverse options for customers.

Peugeot and Citroen will sell Chinese electric cars in Europe and the USA

Leapmotor has launched the C10, an electric SUV to rival the Tesla Model Y, planned for Europe through a partnership with Stellantis (Peugeot, Citroen, Fiat, etc.). Its incredibly low price, around 16,500 euros in China, defies the competition. With two battery options offering a range of up to 530 km on the CLTC cycle and a range extender version, the C10 combines affordability and advanced technology, promising a strong impact on the European market.

At the same time, Stallantis and Leapmotor have just received authorization from China, so that the former can manufacture and sell Chinese electric cars around the world. A first for a European car manufacturer.

Renault increases the autonomy of the electric Megane e-Tech without increasing the price

Renault improves the electric Megane e-Tech with increased autonomy and new driving assistance without increasing the price. Aerodynamic changes and the addition of new rims contribute to a range of 480 km for the 60 kWh battery. Features like Lookout Alert and Rear Park Assist are now standard, boosting this electric sedan’s appeal without compromising its economic value.

The other good news is that the electric Renault Megane and Senique will be better and better than the Tesla at certain points thanks to an upcoming software update.

These summaries from Frandroid editorial team articles are written by AI (ChatGPT) and systematically re-read by our journalists.