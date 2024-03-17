This memecoin which shows 1.5 billion dollars in market capitalization in 2 days of existence

Memecoin, Book of Meme (BOME), has entered the top 100 most capitalized cryptocurrencies after only 2 days of existence. Launched on Sola’s blockchain, BOME has seen its value increase by over 50,000% since its inception.

Book of Meme (BOME), the new memecoin of the moment

The recent fall in the price of Bitcoin, which pushed the vast majority of the top 100 cryptocurrencies into the red, will in no way affect the success of MemeCoins launched on Sola’s blockchain.

Dogwifhat (WIF) is in the lead – a project that will also appear on the Las Vegas sphere for a week, with countless memecoins emerging daily on Solana, investors aiming for huge capital gains in record time.

These tokens, without the slightest use, are therefore pure objects of speculation. Naturally, The losses are proportional to the profit possibilities on this type of altcoinAnd many people lose money.

👉 To understand everything – What is Crypto Mem coin and should you buy it?

However, some of these altcoins sometimes differ, As the Book of Meme (BOME) token has been since 2 days of launch.Which shows a performance of +58,000% from its launch to its highest price, reached around 3 pm today.

BOME Token price evolution from inception to date

As amazing as it sounds, MemeCoin has also made it to the top 100 most capitalized cryptocurrencies. As we write these lines, BOME has a market capitalization of $1.5 billion. And this, we remind you, in just 2 days of existence on the crypto market.

Buy Crypto on eToro

Investments in cryptocurrencies are offered by eToro (Europe) Ltd as a PSAN registered with the AMF. Investing in cryptoassets is very volatile. There is no customer protection. Investing is risky (learn more)

What explains such success?

Unlike memecoins launched somewhat randomly here and there on Solana, it should be noted that BOME was born out of a community initiative launched by Darkfarms on March 12. More specifically, the latter invited those who wished to send SOL, Solana tokens. at the address to avail the BOME allocation when it is launched.

The day after the announcement, when he expected to get only 500 or 600 SOL, Darkfarmers ended up with more than 10,131 SOLs at the given address, which resulted in a very wide distribution. Launched on March 15, BOME quickly attracted the interest of many investors, causing its price to rise rapidly and allowing the token to increase its liquidity.

Thus, after the launch at 3pm today, the price of BOME has only increased, with many investors looking to jump on the bandwagon with the aim of generating significant gains.

👉 In the news – El Salvador finally has more (many) Bitcoins than expected

But investors weren’t the only ones looking to take advantage of the memecoin craze. Many cryptocurrency exchanges such as BingX, MEXC, Poloniex, HTX or recently Binance have announced that they will list BOME.. In the case of Binance, Book of MEME is listed on a perpetual contract with a leverage of up to 50.

How far will BOME go after such a performance? We should know soon.

Bitpanda: The ideal platform to diversify your investments

Newsletter 🍞 Get a summary of crypto news every Monday by email

What you need to know about affiliate links. This page may feature investment related assets, products or services. Some links in this article may be affiliate. This means that if you buy a product from this article or register on a site, our partner pays us a commission. This allows us to continue to provide you with original and useful content. There is no loss to you and you can even get bonus by using our links. Investing in cryptocurrency is risky. Cryptohost is not responsible for the quality of the products or services presented on this page and cannot be held responsible directly or indirectly for any loss or damage caused by the use of the item or service published in this article. Cryptoasset related investments are inherently risky, readers should do their own research before taking any action and invest within the limits of their financial capabilities. This article does not constitute investment advice. AMF recommendations. High returns are not guaranteed, products with high return potential carry high risk. This risk taking should be commensurate with your project, your investment horizon and your ability to lose part of these savings. Do not invest if you are not willing to lose all or part of your capital . To go further, read our financial situation, media transparency and legal notices pages.