Lauren: They bought the mystery carts from Ochan and tell us what they found

For several weeks, Auchan stores have been making headlines with “mystery cart” operations. On the surprise bag principle, the customer buys a cart full of products without knowing what is in it. The only guarantee: its purchase price is significantly less than its actual value.

As we exclusively announced, TheAuchan hypermarket in TomblaineNear Nancy (Meurthe-et-Moselle) Offered this operation to its customers on Thursday, February 29, 2024. Lorraine News were present at the venue to attend.

All “mystery carts” sold out in less than an hour

Minutes before the store opened at 8:30 a.m., the first customers were there to grab one of the precious shopping carts. “We saw some running from the beginning, like during sales, but in the end it went very well,” says Laurent, the sales manager who supervises the managers of the Auchan hypermarket in Tomblain.

The store had prepared for this special operation 33 “mystery cars” sold for between 85 and 120 euros : “We applied A uniform discount of around 70% on all trolleys. People chose their cart according to their budget. They were all gone in 50 minutes,” he says happily.

Each customer was accompanied by a store employee from cart selection until they went to checkout and removed the black plastic film. (©Paul-Emile Bouchy / Lorraine Actu)

We are very satisfied with the operation. We supported customers from start to finish: from choosing the trolley to unpacking it and going through the checkout. People were happy and we were not disappointed. LaurentSales Manager of Auchan Hypermarket in Tomblain (Meurthe-et-Moselle)

A slide, a garden shed, water guns…

As Laurent says, “Our objective was Make customers happy” From this point of view, the mission seems to be successful according to the customers we interviewed.

Ryan, 24, bought the first cart of the day: “I paid 87 euros for it instead of 280 euros. Inside, there is a slide, children’s toys that I can give to my niece,” he smiles. So satisfied, the young man came back and bought a second: “This is for my mother.”

Ryan had been in front of the store since 8:15 a.m. Satisfied, he did not hesitate to buy another cart for his mother. (©Paul-Emile Bouchy / Lorraine Actu)

In her cart, bought for 100 euros instead of 342 euros, Aicha also found several toys: “Sheds for the garden, water guns. It will make children happy“, smiles this 42-year-old mother.

“It will always be useful”

Inside the cart, customers don’t find food products or small and large household appliances like other brands. Hypermarkets have chosen to do more “Well-loaded” trolleys With children’s games, household linen, cushions or hygiene products (sponge, detergent, etc.).

Bernadette, 70, arrived earlier this morning with her daughter Stephanie, 46: “We had duvets, laundry detergent, trash bags. It will always be useful,” says Bernadette.

Bernadette and Stephanie, a mother and daughter, didn’t want to miss out on the carts and their significant discounts. (©Paul-Emile Bouchy / Lorraine Actu)

No other operations are planned at this time

In designing the cart, the store tried to vary the products. “We created a melting pot so everyone could come together. Customers had no special expectations and were not promised the moon“, Laurent clarifies. Before adding: “After going through several checkouts exchanged products with each other.”

“In terms of inflation, there is a real demand on purchasing power. Some people will be able to give gifts that they would not have given without the operation,” he notes.

However, the hypermarket is not planning any other operations: “There is nothing planned at the moment and it must be punctual, so it is the fact that it is done on February 29, which returns every four years.”

