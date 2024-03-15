“They’re all high”: Marijuana-guzzling rats in a New Orleans police station

It will be infected by rodents that eat marijuana. The police chief of New Orleans caused a sensation before the municipal commission, requesting that the face of the deterioration of the premises be moved from the main police station of this Louisiana city.

“In the evidence room you visited, I told you Councilor, come, I want you (…) all the big rats, cockroaches, rats that eat our marijuana. They’re all stoned! », launched Commissioner Anne Kirkpatrick on Monday.

“It’s horrible”

She requested the city of about 400,000 residents move its police headquarters, due to the deteriorating general condition of the current building, built in 1968. Dirt is unheard of,” the manager also said.