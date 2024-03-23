X accounts (Twitter) of BFMTV and RMC were hacked

On Saturday afternoon, accounts associated with Altis group media (BFMTV, RMC) posted messages of support for Palestine. BFMTV editorial team warned internet users that it is a victim of hacking.

“Our BFM-RMC social media accounts are currently being hacked, malicious messages have been published and are slowly being deleted. Our teams have been mobilized to restore the situation. Published the BFMTV editorial team on its X account (formerly Twitter). It is adding “Action will be initiated to identify the culprits”.

On Saturday afternoon, several suspicious messages appeared on the Twitter accounts of the editorial offices of BFMTV, RMC and RMC Sports (including accounts relaying news channel and radio broadcasts). “Hello, it’s Epsilon”Can we read along with the message “Free Palestine”. Posts linked to the Twitter account of a mysterious group of hackers, “The Epsilon Group”. Another message referred to the Moscow attack: “So the Kremlin has lost members? “He will teach you to speak ill of President Macron.” BFMTV’s YouTube channel was also a victim of this cyber attack.

