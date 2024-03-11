Relive the win for “Oppenheimer,” Ryan Gosling’s rendition of “I’m Just Can,” and the win for “Anatomy of a Fall.”

Complete list

Director: Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Actress: Emma Stone, Poor creatures

Actor: Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Supporting Female Role: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Winter break

Supporting Male Role: Robert Downey Jr Oppenheimer

Original view: Justin Triot and Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall

Adapted view: Cord Jefferson, American Fiction

Original Music: Ludwig Goranson, Oppenheimer

Original Song: Billie Eilish and Phineas O’Connell, What was I made for? (Barbie)

Foreign Film: area of ​​interest (United Kingdom)

Animation Film: The Boy and the Heron

Documentary: 20 days in Mariupol

Makeup and Hair: Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston, Poor creatures

Suits: Holly Waddington, Poor creatures

Decorations: James Price, Shona Heath and Zsuza Mihalek, Poor creatures

Photography: Hoyte Van Hoytema, Oppenheimer

Assembly: Jennifer Lam, Oppenheimer

Her: Turn Willers and Johnny Burn, area of ​​interest

Special Effects: Takashi Yamazaki, Kyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi and Tatsuji Nojima, Godzilla minus one

Short Film: The amazing story of Henry Sugar

Animated Short Film: The battle is over! Inspired by the music of John and Yoko