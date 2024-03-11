Relive the win for “Oppenheimer,” Ryan Gosling’s rendition of “I’m Just Can,” and the win for “Anatomy of a Fall.”
Complete list
Director: Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Actress: Emma Stone, Poor creatures
Actor: Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Supporting Female Role: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Winter break
Supporting Male Role: Robert Downey Jr Oppenheimer
Original view: Justin Triot and Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall
Adapted view: Cord Jefferson, American Fiction
Original Music: Ludwig Goranson, Oppenheimer
Original Song: Billie Eilish and Phineas O’Connell, What was I made for? (Barbie)
Foreign Film: area of interest (United Kingdom)
Animation Film: The Boy and the Heron
Documentary: 20 days in Mariupol
Makeup and Hair: Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston, Poor creatures
Suits: Holly Waddington, Poor creatures
Decorations: James Price, Shona Heath and Zsuza Mihalek, Poor creatures
Photography: Hoyte Van Hoytema, Oppenheimer
Assembly: Jennifer Lam, Oppenheimer
Her: Turn Willers and Johnny Burn, area of interest
Special Effects: Takashi Yamazaki, Kyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi and Tatsuji Nojima, Godzilla minus one
Short Film: The amazing story of Henry Sugar
Animated Short Film: The battle is over! Inspired by the music of John and Yoko
Documentary Short Film: The Last Repair Shop