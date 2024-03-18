Israel-Hamas war: More than a million people affected by famine by May, warns UN

According to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) assessment released on Monday, drought will affect the northern Gaza Strip by May at the latest. About half the population of the Gaza Strip, ie. 1.1 million peoplewill be affected by drought Between 16 March and 15 JulyAccording to this food security analysis tool used by the UN.

This number is double the previous CPI estimate released in December. “Famine is imminent in the northern Gaza Strip and Gaza Governorate, and is expected to occur between mid-March and May 2024”.The report clarifies. “Averting famine requires an immediate ceasefire as well as immediate and significant improvements in humanitarian and commercial access to the entire population of the Gaza Strip.” CPI adds up.

“We are engaged in a race against time to limit the effects of starvation and imminent drought in the Gaza Strip”The Commissioner General of the UN Refugee Agency (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini, gave the warning during a press conference in Cairo with Egypt’s Foreign Minister, Sameh Choukry.

A genuine political will may be enough to resolve the crisis, the enclave may be “drowned“Under food aid, the official added. Some 300,000 people are trapped Fighting north of the Gaza Strip, one of five governorates along with Gaza, Rafah, Khan Yunis, Deir al-Balah.