South Africa: Bus falls off bridge, killing almost all passengers

In South Africa, a bus fell about fifty meters from the top of a bridge before ending its journey at the bottom of a ravine on Thursday March 28. In this accident, 45 of the 46 passengers in the vehicle were killed and one was injured. A thorough investigation was conducted to find out the causes of the accident.

South Africa is mourning a terrible tragedy. Almost all the passengers of the bus, namely 45 people, died in a serious road accident on Thursday March 28, when the vehicle fell from a height of about fifty meters from the long front bridge. A ravine to crash and explode in flames at the bottom.

“At least 45 dead and one seriously injured in accident involving bus carrying passengers from Botswana to Moria”.Ministry of Transport announced a sentenceBroadcast on X (formerly Twitter). “The driver reportedly lost control of his vehicle, the bus went over the bridge after hitting the safety barriers on the bridge and hit the ground, where it caught fire.”

A total of 46 passengers including the driver were on board the bus. Only one person, an eight-year-old child, survived the accident, according to a sentence Provincial Transport Department. He was taken to hospital.

“The dead bodies cannot be identified”

“Some bodies were burned beyond recognition, others were trapped under the rubble and still others were scattered around the scene.” The Limpopo department said rescue operations continued late into the evening.

The accident happened on a large suspension bridge between two hills near Mamamatlakala, in Limpopo province, more than 260 km north of Pretoria. According to local authorities, the bus had Botswanan license plates. The nationalities of the passengers are yet to be confirmed. South Africa’s Minister of Transport, Sindisiwe Chikunga, who visited the site, promised a thorough investigation into the cause of the accident.

South Africa has the most developed road network on the African continent, but is one of the worst performers in terms of road safety. Earlier in the day, President Cyril Ramaphosa called on South Africans “Do your best to make sure the Easter holidays are safe”. “Easter should not be a time where we wait for the statistics of accidents or injuries on our roads”The head of state was ordered a few hours before the accident.